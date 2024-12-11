Two classic John Hughes teen comedies from the 1980s are turning forty, and to commemorate that occasion, Funko is releasing new assortments of their popular POP! collectibles. To celebrate the new release, Funko has teamed up with Collider to give you an exclusive first look at the characters from 1984's Sixteen Candles and 1985's The Breakfast Club that are coming to the line next year, and can be pre-ordered now.

Funko's I Love the '80s line will kick off with POP! figures of the primary characters from the two films. The Sixteen Candles line assortment will include Samantha Baker (Molly Ringwald) and paramour Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling). The Breakfast Club line will feature Funkos of a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal...that is to say, Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall), Andrew Clark (Emilio Estevez), Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy), Claire Standish (Ringwald again), and John Bender (Judd Nelson). All will be released next year, and can be pre-ordered right now at Funko.com.

What Are 'The Breakfast Club' and 'Sixteen Candles' About?