The next indie drama thriller to hit the big screens is Breaking, a tragic true story of a hostage situation committed out of despair while aiming attention at the mistreatment of American veterans. Originally titled 892, Breaking focuses on Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega), a former Marine veteran, whose personal struggles push him to extreme lengths. With the plot drawing from an important 2018 article written by Aaron Gell, the dire consequences of Easley's actions still pose a real-life dilemma that isn't entirely his fault and rather a complex problem much bigger than him.

The socially relevant film was announced in March 2021 with Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) initially attached to play the leading role. However, his scheduling conflicts with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania led to Majors exiting the project and being replaced by John Boyega. After its production period carried through mid-2021, the movie first premiered on January 21 at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It had a largely positive reception from critics praising the gripping and tense drama along with Boyega's incredible performance. With the movie officially hitting theaters to deliver an engrossing drama with an impactful message, here's a guide to everything we know so far on Breaking.

Watch the Breaking Trailer

The first trailer was released on July 20, 2022, to announce its release in cinemas. It jumps straight into the story with Brian Brown-Easley showing up at Wells Fargo Bank in Atlanta with a note claiming that he is holding a bomb. Despite his threat, his calm and gentle demeanor towards the bank's workers and hostages hides a complex truth about what led him to this point.

Here is the official synopsis that accompanied the trailer.

When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees’ hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police. Based on the true story.

When Does Breaking Come Out and Where Can I Watch It?

Following its premiere during the Sundance Film Festival, the distribution company, Bleecker Street, acquired the rights of the film to release it in limited cinemas starting August 26, 2022, in the US and Canada. Its runtime clocks in at 103 minutes or 1 hour and 43 minutes. Currently, there is no mention of when the film will be available to stream online or purchase.

When and Where was Breaking Filmed?

Principal photography for the film began on July 6, 2021, which followed the replacement of Jonathan Majors with John Boyega for the lead role. Filming took place in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California until August 16, 2021.

Who are the Cast and Crew of Breaking?

Breaking is the feature directorial debut by Abi Damaris Corbin whose past projects mainly include a couple of short films like Luna and The Suitcase. After reading Gell's article on the incident, Corbin wished to create the film especially since her own father is also a veteran. She also co-wrote the film with Kwame Kwei-Armah who is a British actor and director. Both of them reached out to Easley's family to gain the rightful permission to tell his story. The film's cinematography is done by Doug Emmett, who was involved with recent films like I Care a Lot and Sorry to Bother You. Most of the producers came from Salmira Productions, EPIC Magazine, and Little Lamb Productions to help with the development of the movie.

John Boyega plays the lead role, with Breaking being part of an upcoming slate of films from the British actor who is popularly known for his role as Finn from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Besides Star Wars, he has starred in films like Attack the Block and Detroit. He also won a Golden Globe for his performance in the TV miniseries Small Axe. His most recent project was the 2021 film Naked Singularity, which will be followed by the release of The Woman King coming out later this year. Boyega is also working on the sequel of Attack the Block.

Nicole Beharie plays one of the main two hostages, the bank manager Estel Valerie, who Easley interacts with while making demands. Her main breakout role was in the TV series Sleepy Hollow and she's also known for starring in major films like Shame opposite Michael Fassbender and 42, which was led by Chadwick Boseman. She went on to appear on other shows as well like Black Mirror, Little Fires Everywhere, and Solos. Breaking and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul are two of her upcoming films.

This film also marks a posthumous release of one of the final onscreen appearances of Michael K. Williams, who plays Eli Bernard, a police officer trying to negotiate the situation with Easley. The five-time Emmy-nominated actor was well-known for starring in the TV series The Wire. His other impressive roles in television included the series Boardwalk Empire, The Night of, and Lovecraft Country. He also starred in films like 12 Years a Slave and Body Brokers. Breaking is one of three final projects to be released after his death in 2021, which includes another film called Surrounded.

Selenis Leyva stars as the other main hostage, Rosa Diaz, who works the reception desk and encounters Easley's threatening note. She is mainly known for her TV roles in Law & Order and Orange Is the New Black. Her most recent role was in the TV series Diary of a Future President and her next upcoming project is the film Creed III.

Other supporting characters include Connie Britton (Nashville) as Lisa Larson, a local news editor who communicates with Easley to hear his story during the hostage situation. Robb Derringer (General Hospital) and Jeffrey Morgan (Burn Notice) play Chief Jack Quail and Major Riddick respectively, both of whom work as law enforcement on the outside trying to handle Easley's actions. Olivia Washington (The Little Things) and London Covington (Abbott Elementary) play Cassandra and Kiah, Easley's ex-wife and daughter.

What Is Breaking About?

Breaking is based on true events where the depicted incident involving Easley occurred back on July 7, 2017. He was a Lance Corporal who served in Kuwait and Iraq before being discharged in 2005. Upon coming back to the US, he was welcomed back by family and even got married and had a daughter. Yet, the aftermath of serving in the war left him diagnosed with PTSD, along with experiencing financial struggles while living on a monthly disability check provided by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

By July 2017, he failed to receive his latest check, which threatened his livelihood as his rent was due. When the Regional Benefits Office was unable to resolve his issue, Easley visits a Wells Fargo branch claiming he has explosives in his backpack. Such a drastic action only highlighted his desperation to be heard and get his designated $892 check (the basis of the film's original title) to continue to live. The intense situation is the premise for the drama film while also shedding light on Easley's disadvantaged circumstances. Such hardships were a result of the broken systems and institutions that still fail in attending to the needs of American veterans and African Americans in general.