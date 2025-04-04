Breaking Bad is arguably one of the best shows to ever grace the small screen, certainly in the top five crime dramas. The series, created by Vince Gilligan, follows the descent of a meek high school chemistry teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who, following a terminal cancer diagnosis, begins to morph into a completely different person. Once he gets a taste of the power and respect he never got in his “normal” life, there’s no turning back. In fact, Walt even starts to go by the name of Heisenberg, his drug kingpin alter ego.

Surrounding Walt is a list of characters who either help or hinder his plans to eliminate a rival drug lord and dominate the criminal underworld. He wanted to leave a very different legacy behind than anyone could ever have imagined, and these characters all played a role.