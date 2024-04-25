The Big Picture "Fly" was created due to budget constraints and not as an artistic choice, demonstrating the financial challenges of producing the show.

Despite initial mixed reviews, "Fly" has aged well, serving as a profound episode that examines the emotional turmoil of Walt and Jesse.

The episode, while divisive, adds depth to the series by providing a cerebral exploration of Walt's internal conflicts and guilt.

Everything about Breaking Bad suggests immaculate conception at every level. Vince Gilligan's award-winning AMC drama was perfectly cast, tightly plotted, and propulsive in its pace. In truth, luck and circumstance played an integral role in creating one of the quintessential shows of the Golden Age of television. If it wasn't for the 2007-08 WGA strike, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) would have been written out of the series, and the creation of the fan-favorite cleaner and fixer, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), emerged out of necessity when Bob Odenkirk was unavailable to film a scene in Season 2. One of Breaking Bad's most memorable, if not notorious, episodes is its bottle episode, "Fly," though the constricted, one-off nature of Season 3, Episode 10 was not an artistic choice, as Gilligan was forced to create a bottle episode to comply with a thin budget.

Out of all the intense sequences, tragic character arcs, and darkly comic mishaps that take place in Breaking Bad, the synopsis of "Fly" is arguably the series' most audacious feat. The episode follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse, now working for Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), cooking in the lab. It's just another day at the office, so to speak, until Walter notices the presence of a housefly after they've finished weighing their product. Fearing that the insect could contaminate the batch of meth, Walter spends the night attempting to catch the fly by any means necessary. Jesse returns the next day to find Walter—a full day without sleep—frantically trying to exterminate an innocuous fly. Throughout the episode, Walter and Jesse bicker, concoct extermination schemes, and discuss the preciousness of life, awaiting death, and family.

Bottle episodes—episodes set in a confined space with a limited number of principal actors—are a staple archetype of serialized television, applicable to sitcoms and dramas. While they're an effective cost-cutting measure, the condensed nature of them allows writers to examine their characters through dialogue and intimate interactions. Bottle episodes are also deployed as a holdover when script issues arise in the writers' room, with notable examples including "The Chinese Restaurant" in Seinfeld, "17 People" in The West Wing, and "The Suitcase" in Mad Men. "Fly" is the purest example of a bottle episode, as other celebrated instances, including the "Pine Barrens" episode of The Sopranos, feature plenty of series regulars and central plots. Breaking Bad's bottle episode, written by Sam Catlin and Moira Walley-Beckett and directed by Rian Johnson, features two principal stars, Cranston and Paul, and just two locations: Walter's home and the laundromat/lab.

"Fly" Came as a Result of 'Breaking Bad's Tight Budget

As much as he'd like to take credit for the creative ingenuity of "Fly", Gilligan's choice to make a bottle episode was financially motivated. "We were hopelessly over budget," the showrunner told Vulture in 2013, noting that the expense of moving production trucks to new locations cost $25,000-$35,000. Gilligan wasn't exactly working at the level of a blockbuster film, so managing financial shortcomings was inevitable; by eliminating transportation expenses for a whole episode, production for the entire season could stay afloat. In the current world where Breaking Bad is one of the towering achievements in the history of television, it's strange to imagine that its producers were barely scraping by. Before the series landed on Netflix and skyrocketed in popularity and awareness, Breaking Bad wasn't on everyone's radar. By comparison, the Season 4 finale, "Face Off," received less than 2 million viewers, though when the series finale aired just two years later, viewers grew to 10 million.

Airing on May 23, 2010, "Fly" was immediately divisive among viewers. By Season 3 of Breaking Bad, fans were spoiled with white-knuckle dramatic set pieces and shocking twists filled throughout each episode, and "Fly" was a sudden intermission in the visceral course of action. Due to the nature of serialized television, the average viewer is trained to consume and appreciate a show like Breaking Bad through rigid plotting—any episode that breaks from the core narrative will leave audiences feeling cheated.

Gilligan and his writers excelled at providing viewers with primal gratification upon each episode's conclusions, but with this bottle episode, the series demands a purely cerebral appreciation of the text. When you wait all week for the next exciting episode of Breaking Bad, watching your favorite characters act like bumbling exterminators as they mull over their fate can be a bit of a letdown.

'Fly' Is One of the Smartest and Thought-Provoking Episodes of 'Breaking Bad'

As with any art form with a divisive reception upon release, "Fly" has aged brilliantly, slowly winning over the public that once denounced its existence. The episode doesn't halt the progress of Walter's transformation into Heisenberg or Jesse's loss of innocence; instead, it interrogates the choices they've made as criminals and spotlights just how emotionally fractured they've become. The average Breaking Bad episode features a hazardous conflict that Walter and Jesse must resolve with a MacGyver-esque scheme conceived by the former. At first, the two scrambling to catch a fly plays like a satirical riff on their life-or-death confrontations, but the episode subverts the show's expectations by slowly leaving the fly-catching endeavor on the back burner.

At his most sobering moment in the episode, Walter reflects on how he has escaped death and experienced new life thanks to the birth of his newborn, Holly. At this point in the series, "Fly" is the closest case of Walter searching for repentance, as he nearly confesses to Jesse his role in Jane's (Krysten Ritter) death. When Jesse, away from Walter's presence, unceremoniously catches the fly at the end of the episode, there is no catharsis, suggesting that the insect was just a figment of Walter's imagination: a symbol representing his demand for control, megalomania, or suffocating guilt. Because of the episode's allegorical storytelling, "Fly" is Breaking Bad at its most literary.

No matter what the fans thought, Vince Gilligan was always fond of his bottle episode, rationalizing its story and tonal shift by placing it within the context of the series. Even without the financial implications of the episode, he viewed "Fly" as integral to Breaking Bad's core. He told the AV Club in 2010 that, "The quiet episodes make the tenser, more dramatic episodes pop even more than they usually would just by their contrast. That’s the way we perceive it, and that’s the way we try to shape our season." Gilligan was magnanimous toward the audience's vitriol over the episode, as he finds healthy discourse beneficial to the creative process. Financial shortcomings are inevitable in the industry, but it's rare for these setbacks to result in artistic gold like "Fly."

