Betsy Brandt Calls This ‘Breaking Bad’ Scene One of the Best She’s Ever Shot in Her Life

There are countless unforgettable moments throughout Breaking Bad’s five-season run, but one in particular stands out to Betsy Brandt for a number of reasons. While on an episode of Collider Ladies Night promoting her episode of the AMC anthology series, Soulmates, Brandt took some time to look back on the Breaking Bad experience and discuss the indelible impression it made on her.

Brandt spoke mighty highly of creator Vince Gilligan, praising the confidence he had to just let the show go where it goes. She also highlighted the moment when she first realized that the Breaking Bad ensemble was truly something special:

“And I have to say, this group of actors – the first time I felt like, ‘Oh my god, I could live with them forever,’ was the intervention scene, the talking pillow. I will never forget this day. It was like it was contagious and it just worked so well. It was as if we had been working together for years and rehearsed this. There was just such a rhythm that we had and it was so special and you felt the crew feel it. Everyone was just so excited. I think that was when we were really aware of what this cast was together and it still, to this day, is one of the best scenes I’ve ever shot in my life.”

On top of the thrill of feeling such a well oiled machine at work, this particular scene also included an important step forward for Brandt as an actor who was still in the earlier stages of her screen career:

“Honestly, I can remember shooting that scene like I’m watching a movie. I remember the conversations I had with Dean [Norris], all of it. I remember asking for another take. And I was pretty young in my career and so I felt like I shouldn’t do that and Dean was like, ‘Ask for another one.’ And I did, and that was the one that I did everything I wanted to do in those moments and it was great. Dean and I found some humor in there. It’s, to this day, one of the best scenes – I’m sure I’ll say that if you ask me 20 years from now, I’ll bring up that scene.”

