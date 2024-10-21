AMC's Breaking Bad remains one of the most lauded television shows in history, largely thanks to the iconic portrayal of teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White by Bryan Cranston. Now, more than a decade after the show ended with his death, Walter is back...sort of. Cranston has reprised his role as Walter for a new anti-littering PSA on behalf of the state of New Mexico, where Breaking Bad was set. This isn't the first time Cranston has reprised the role for a television commercial, but it will surely be one of the most memorable.

The ad, titled "Breaking Bad Habits," was shared by the official YouTube page of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D). It is a 30-second spot depicting Cranston, in character as White, rolling a barrel through the desert. It is then revealed that he isn't using this barrel to transport a body, as one might assume, but rather as a trash can to pick up garbage from the desert. "Keep litter out of my territory," White says as he crushes a cup from the show's iconic restaurant, Los Pollos Hermanos.

The ad also has a number of other Easter eggs and hints to the show. Among the littered items is a blue jug, which could be a callback to the various chemicals used by Walter White in the show – or it could be a hint at the infamous second episode of Season 1, where Walter and his partner, Jessie Pinkman (Aaron Paul) dissolve a dead body using hydrofluoric acid, with disastrous results. Walter is also shown holding a pair of dirty khakis, a nod to the opening shot of the series where he is seen stranded in the desert without pants.

Bryan Cranston Has Reprised His Role as Walter White Before

While fans will likely be delighted at the return of Walter White, this isn't the first time since the series' ending that Cranston has donned the character. He has appeared in several commercials for various products, with Cranston reprising his role each time. Most notable might be a PopCorners ad for the Super Bowl in 2023, in which Cranston performed as Walter White alongside Paul reprising his role as Jessie. The pair's trademark banter – this time over a bag of chips – became one of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials that year.

It isn't a surprise that the state of New Mexico would look to Breaking Bad to get a message across – the show has become indelibly linked with the state and the city of Albuquerque, so much so that statues of both Walter and Jessie were unveiled in the city in 2022. Breaking Bad remains an iconic part of pop culture, and has led to the spin-off show Better Call Saul, which starred Bob Odenkirk as lawyer Saul Goodman and saw similar acclaim.

All episodes of Breaking Bad are available to stream on Netflix now.

