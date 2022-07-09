It is not often that a series has effectively written a succession of distinct characters. Not only has Breaking Bad been considered one of the best series ever made, the spin-off prequel Better Call Saul has lived up to its reputation, with some claiming it as a better series than Breaking Bad.

Creator Vince Gilligan and his team of writers have surpassed everyone's expectations in telling a story about a chemistry teacher turned meth dealer. The atypical plot line, but most importantly, its strong characters, is what makes viewers hungry for more stories. The personal stories and struggles of the secondary characters in the series can easily extend into a full-blown spin-off series.

Jesse Pinkman

Although Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) was one of the leading characters of Breaking Bad, most of the series focuses on the journey of Walter White (Bryan Cranston). There is no denying that Jesse Pinkman is perhaps one of the most beloved characters in television history, and despite his bad decisions lies a good-natured person at heart.

Additionally, his complexity and unreliability as a character make him exciting to watch. Much of Pinkman's past is worth exploring: his upbringing, how he got into the drug-dealing industry, family struggles, and more.

Huell Babineaux

Huell Babineaux (Lavell Maurice Crawford) was first introduced in Breaking Bad as the personal bodyguard and accomplice of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). The introduction of Babineaux in Breaking Bad was vague, and it didn’t have time to provide any backstory to his character and how he met Saul. The third season of its spin-off prequel Better Call Saul reveals how the two met: Dr. Caldera (Joe DeRosa), the veterinarian who provides criminals (including Saul) with illegal work and contacts, introduces Babineaux to Goodman.

Babineaux is one of those television characters who occasionally talks about his past, such as serving time in prison for several years, but not enough context has been provided for his character. Perhaps his somewhat mysterious past is what makes him an interesting character, but it wouldn’t hurt to get to know him a little better.

Mike Ehrmentraut

Talk about one of the toughest guys in television history - it is Mike Ehrmentraut (Jonathan Banks). During his appearances in Breaking Bad, Mike was depicted as a mystical character who knew how to do everything under the radar simply because he had been a criminal for a long time. Better Call Saul gave him a little more depth as it reveals his past as a Marine Corps veteran and Philadelphia police officer.

Ehrmentraut’s tough-guy act doesn’t just appear out of nowhere; the corrupt cop turned criminal had a dark past of losing his beloved son and poured his guilt and sadness into alcohol addiction, and that addiction brought him to the darker side of humanity. Although Better Call Saul showed his more humane side as a loving father-in-law and grandfather, he seems like a more complex character than that. An insight into his life before meeting Saul would make an interesting series.

Gus Fring

Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) is undoubtedly the most notorious and ruthless villain in the Breaking Bad universe. All that is revealed about Fring’s past is his mysterious Chilean background and nothing else. The only person who had a closer relationship with Fring was his ex-business partner and potential lover, Max Arciniega (James Martinez). When Hector Salamanca shot Max right in front of him was the only time Fring showed an overbearing emotion of sadness or emotion of any kind.

In one episode, Fring briefly mentioned living in poverty with his siblings, but that was the only time he spoke about his family and past life. A spin-off prequel about Fring’s life before becoming a drug lord would be very interesting as there is still a lot unknown about him as a character.

Sneaky Pete and Badger

Though minor characters, Sneaky Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt Jones) are ones that are hard to forget. The dynamic duo is Jesse’s (Aaron Paul) closest friends, who Jesse later recruits as low-level meth distributors. They add comedic flair to what is a dark story, and their good-natured personalities make it impossible not to love them.

If a spin-off prequel were to be made about them, it would probably be a comedic but also a heartbreaking one. The series could perhaps explore the life stories of Sneaky Pete and Badger. The sense of loss and loneliness is present in their characters - the same loss and loneliness faced by Jesse Pinkman.

The Salamanca Family

The notoriety of the Salamancas, namely Hector (Mark Margolis), Tuco (Raymond Cruz), Lalo (Tony Dalton), and Marco and Leonel, more commonly known as The Cousins (Luis and Daniel Moncada), are second to none. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul viewers recognize the importance of family to them, but what they want to learn more about is their story origins, upbringing, and these things that have shaped them as human beings.

Tuco, for instance, was always depicted as unpredictable and often susceptible to violent outbursts due to his drug use. Lalo (although he only appeared in Better Call Saul but was briefly mentioned on Breaking Bad), on the other hand, is very charismatic and sometimes even likable but can be ruthless when he needs to be. The twin brothers, however, remain the greatest mystery as they have turned out as remorseless machine gun killers who often don’t speak at all. The origin story of a criminal family can intrigue many viewers as it might show a more human side to the Salamancas and perhaps even allow the viewers to sympathize with them.

Hank and Marie Schrader

Hank and Marie Schrader (Dean Norris and Betsy Brandt) serve as secondary characters of the series and are the closest family members to Walt and Skyler White (Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn). Despite having a decent time on-screen, there is so much more to the characters than Marie’s love for the color purple or Hank’s obsession with being the best at his job.

Exploring other issues such as their marital struggles, such as being unable to conceive a child despite Marie’s evident love for children, or perhaps focusing on the lives of Hank and his colleagues as police officers, would make a dramatic spin-off series.

