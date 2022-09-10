The critically acclaimed show Breaking Bad, its spinoff film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film, and its series successor Better Call Saul, which just had its series finale, are all known for taking inspiration from various sides of pop culture. The drug trade and cartel aspect of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s universe, for instance, is reminiscent of many mobster and gangster films such as Goodfellas and shows such as The Sopranos. Better Call Saul, specifically in its use of black and white, takes influence from film noir. However, as Vince Gilligan tells Collider, “I think of Breaking Bad as a Western in a great many senses.”

It makes perfect sense, then, that these shows exemplify that “marvelous Western history.” In El Camino, for example, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) confronts a man in a Mexican standoff, which he ultimately wins for the money he needs to escape the authorities as a rogue criminal. But there is an even more direct reference to the Western. Because of its direct reference to the trope of the train robbery, Season 5, Episode 5 of Breaking Bad, appropriately titled “Dead Freight,” is the perfect example that demonstrates the universe’s Western flourishes.

Train robberies have been quintessential tropes to the Western genre in films such as The Great Train Robbery in 1903 and in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford in 1969. The genre took inspiration from the real-life robbers on the run, like Butch Cassidy, who hijacked trains across the Wild West. Today, pop culture continues to borrow from the Western and its train robbery trope, as seen in the Star Wars universe in Solo: A Star Wars Story and in The Book of Boba Fett, Episode 2,“The Tribes of Tatooine.” Because of the tense setup and buildup of planning the robbery, and then the eventual thrill and execution of the theft itself, the train robbery trope persists in contemporary media. Breaking Bad is no exception.

While the train robbery itself takes place in the latter third of the episode, the lead-up to it is just as tense. Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Walter White (Bryan Cranston), and Jesse have kidnapped Madrigal executive Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser). The men have discovered tracking devices on the methylamine tanks she supplied from the company, which Walt and Jesse were going to use for their meth operation. Although they confirm that Lydia had nothing to do with the tracking devices, they still view her as a liability to their operation. In exchange for her life and her daughter’s safety, Lydia offers an opportunity to acquire even more methylamine from a train transport. For a brief period of time, the transport will enter “dark territory…a dead zone” completely invisible to the authorities. Essentially, the train will enter the Wild West, the lawless frontier where train robbers made their living.

Furthermore, the episode includes a brief scene of Walter in his iconic Heisenberg flattop hat, as he, Jesse, and Mike stake out the railway. The look is the same image sketched onto the wanted posters in the DEA offices and the same image used by the Salamanca twins to find him. So, the wanted posters are just another Western trope incorporated into the show.

Still, the heist itself is full of tension. Although Kuby (Bill Burr) initially has success delaying the train by stopping his truck on the rails, the arrival of a good Samaritan willing to push the truck off throws an unexpected wrench in the plan. Walt — who always puts his pride and ambition over everything — refuses to abandon the methylamine, even after Mike’s insistence. This puts Jesse and Todd in a seriously precarious situation. If the train were to start again, it would be them who would be caught while Walt would be left behind freely. Dave Porter’s music, too, adds an uncomfortable soundtrack to this entire sequence. The clunky, electric percussion compliments the quick cuts showing Jesse and Todd haphazardly replacing the nuts and bolts of the methylamine tank. Once the train leaves, it seems that Walt and company have succeeded in the heist. That is until they turn around and find a boy on a motorbike who is now a witness to their crime. Following Jesse and Walt’s orders — “Other than us, no one can ever know this robbery went down” — Todd immediately draws his gun, like a gunslinging cowboy, and kills the boy.

This ending, for all its shock value, highlights some central themes of the Western. The genre is very much about the relationship between masculinity and violence, often at the expense of the innocent. “There's no living with a killing,” Shane (Alan Ladd) says to Little Joe (Brandon deWilde) in Shane, a classic Western referenced in the contemporary superhero Western — and Hugh Jackman’s last film as Wolverine — Logan. In both films, a young child witnesses the brutality associated with men playing heroes and villains across the Wild West.

In Breaking Bad, the boy’s death symbolizes this loss of innocence. But it isn’t just the boy’s innocent life that suffers, but also Walter White’s young protégé, Jesse Pinkman. He was, after all, Mr. White’s former chemistry student. Though Jesse was already living a life of crime before the rise of Heisenberg, Walt is the one who forces Jesse to stay in this line of work. Any chance Jesse gets to walk away, Walt makes sure he keeps Jesse under his leash. Furthermore, since Season 1, Jesse Pinkman never wanted to kill anyone (It’s Walt who kills Krazy 8). But involving a child’s life is a line that Jesse refuses to cross. Walt, however, has no trouble endangering a child’s life. For example, he poisons Brock, the son of Jesse’s girlfriend to make sure Jesse keeps cooking meth. In the final scene of “Dead Freight,” Aaron Paul’s performance truly captures the agony in Jesse’s scream as he witnesses the boy drop dead. No matter how much he tries to keep his hands clean, Jesse has to live with the guilt of being involved in an innocent boy’s murder. It’s a similar guilt that he will continue to live with in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film when he tries to make penance for his life of crime and for being responsible for the death of Brock’s mother.

“Dead Freight” is an example of how innovative and detail-oriented Gilligan and Gould have been in their development of the Breaking Bad universe. As ambitious as they are in introducing audiences to an unconventional story of a chemistry teacher breaking bad and becoming a meth cook, they aren’t afraid to draw on the past to further enrich the more modern story. That’s exactly what they did with Better Call Saul, a prequel and simultaneously a sequel to Breaking Bad. By mining the character of Saul Goodman and other side characters introduced in the original show, Gilligan and Gould were able to give fans a brand new story surrounding the tragedy of James McGill in a show that is a mix of both past and present.

Furthermore, “Dead Freight” and every episode of Breaking Bad were shot entirely on 35 mm film. So not only did the showrunners allude to the classic Western in terms of story and visuals but also through the medium of film itself. Ultimately, this attention to detail and overall reverence for the cinematic history that came before is what makes Breaking Bad a well-done, contemporary tribute to the Western.