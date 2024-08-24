It’s no secret that Breaking Bad is considered to be the best show of all time by many fans and critics. A masterclass in scripting, acting, and directing, the series sets a golden standard for television drama. In the show, high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is diagnosed with lung cancer. In order to repay his medical debts, he starts making and selling crystal meth. What starts out as a means to an end turns into a colossal drug empire.

Breaking Bad has many standout episodes throughout its five seasons, and viewers have eagerly pointed out their favorites over the years. Episodes such as “Ozymandias” and “Face Off” are usually at the top of the list, but there are many overlooked Breaking Bad episodes that fans often forget about. They are equally pivotal to the progression of the series and the characters.

10 “Fifty-One”

Season 5, Episode 4 (2012)

As the title suggests, Walt celebrates his fifty-first birthday in this episode. However, it is certainly not the time to celebrate. Since he returned to the drug business, his unforgettable wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) has been depressed and distant. Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), Walt’s brother-in-law, along with the DEA, is also closing in on the German company that has been supplying the meth lab.

At Walt’s birthday party, audiences see the dramatic effect Walt’s antics have had on Skyler, as she submerges herself in their swimming pool fully clothed. It’s a shocking moment that demonstrates just how much Skyler has been tested. The rift in her relationship with Walt is further emphasized when she tells him she’s waiting for his cancer to come back. Any love Skyler had for her husband is long gone.

9 “Better Call Saul”

Season 2, Episode 8 (2009)

“Better Call Saul” introduces Walt’s shady and fast-talking lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), for the very first time, and the character would eventually get his own spin-off prequel series, Better Call Saul. In this episode, the DEA arrests Jesse’s (Aaron Paul) friend and fellow dealer Badger (Matt Jones), and Walt hires Saul to represent him.

When Walt and Jesse learn that Saul wants Badger to confess and reveal Walt’s identity as Heisenberg, they kidnap him at gunpoint and threaten to kill him. Out of fear, Saul agrees to their demands, and for the rest of the series, represents them. The episode does an important job of introducing Saul’s unconventional role in Walt and Jesse’s business, which becomes pivotal as they often find themselves in deep water. It’s the perfect set-up for a fan-favorite character.

8 “Bit By a Dead Bee”

Season 2, Episode 3 (2009)

Season 2 of Breaking Bad starts with Walt and Jesse being held hostage by the psychotic drug dealer Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz). After they have escaped, they must find their way home and explain where they have been. Walt devises a plan, and walks around naked in the supermarket, faking an 'episode.' When he is found, he is hospitalized and tells the doctors he has no memory of the past few days.

When they find nothing wrong with him, Walt suggests the episode could have been due to his medication. Walt tells many lies and conjures up many scenarios throughout the show when deceiving his family about his doings and whereabouts, and this is one of the most extravagant. Here, it becomes clear that Walt is getting good at living a double life and is easily able to cover up his tracks.

7 “A No-Rough-Stuff-Type Deal”

Season 1, Episode 7 (2008)

By this episode, Walt is showing the first signs of truly embracing his Heisenberg persona. He and Jesse are working for Tuco, agreeing to provide him with their crystal meth every week. This becomes increasingly difficult as they struggle to find key ingredients. Elsewhere, Skyler discovers that her sister Marie (Betsy Brandt) is a kleptomaniac. When she is mistaken for Marie, she fakes going into labor so she can escape the situation.

Walt is clearly a good liar, but this episode also shows that Skyler is just as capable at manipulating a situation and getting out of things. However, it’s the episode’s ending that remains one of the most brutal moments in the entire series. When one of Tuco’s men makes a remark about Walt, Tuco beats him to death, shocking Walt and Jesse. It shows the severity of the situation they are in and that they need to stay on Tuco’s good side.

6 “Cat’s in the Bag…”

Season 1, Episode 2 (2008)

The pilot episode of Breaking Bad always gets a lot of credit, which it undoubtedly deserves. However, the second episode does an even better job at setting up the action and what’s to come. After Walt and Jesse’s first drug deal goes terribly wrong, they are forced to deal with the dead body of Emilio (John Komaya), and their prisoner Krazy-8 (Max Arciniega). For the first time, Skyler becomes suspicious of her husband’s actions and tries to find answers.

This episode does a great job at establishing Walt and Jesse’s complex dynamic and problematic communication, especially as Jesse ignores Walt’s instructions and decides to dissolve Emilio’s corpse in an upstairs bathtub, rather than a specific bin Walt suggested. He accidentally ends up dissolving the entire bathtub, and the roof collapses, giving way to one of the show’s most gory scenes.

5 “Bug”

Season 4, Episode 9 (2011)

Season 4 centers on Walt and Jesse’s dealings with psychopathic drug lord Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Hank is on Gus’s trail, with Walt doing everything in his power to subvert him in fear of being found out. Meanwhile, Gus makes a deal with the cartel as Jesse gets closer to him. A rift between Walt and Jesse has already been bubbling throughout previous episodes, and this episode marks a major turning point in their relationship.

While Walt is determined to kill Gus, it becomes clear that Jesse would prefer to work for him rather than Walt. When Jesse is provided the opportunity to poison Gus, he holds back and lies to Walt. The episode ends with the pair in a brutal fight, forever damaging the respect or care they once may have had for each other.

4 “Peekaboo”

Season 2, Episode 6 (2009)

“Peekaboo” is one of Breaking Bad’s sweeter episodes, but still features the show’s signature grime and darkness. When Skyler thanks Walt’s old friend and business partner Gretchen (Jessica Hecht) for paying for his medical bills, his lies start to unravel, as Gretchen hasn’t actually been paying for them. Elsewhere, Jesse’s pal Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) is ripped off by a drug-addicted couple, and Walt orders Jesse to go back and get the money.

When Jesse finds the couple’s neglected son at their house, he tends to him and starts to form a bond, playing a ‘peekaboo’ with the boy. This scene shows Jesse’s softer side and kindness, proving that he has a good heart despite the business he is in. Moments like these help make Jesse one of the show’s most loved characters, and someone to root for.

3 “End Times”

Season 4, Episode 12 (2011)

Season 4's finale is one of the most acclaimed episodes of the series, but its predecessor does an exceptional job of delivering the calm before the storm. As Hank and the rest of the family are moved into protective custody, Walt refuses to join them. He stays at his house where he awaits his fate and Gus’s next move. When Jesse’s girlfriend’s son Brock (Ian Posada) falls gravely ill, he realizes that the poison Walt gave him is missing.

He blames Walt and accuses him of poisoning, but Walt assures him this is false. While watching this episode, viewers unknowingly witness Walt fully turn to the dark side. This isn’t confirmed until the following episode, but Jesse’s suspicions were correct and Walt did in fact poison Walt. The lengths that he is willing to go to hurt Jesse are unfathomable, truly turning him into a villain.

2 “Confessions”

Season 5, Episode 11 (2013)

“Confessions” deserves as much praise as the highest-rated Breaking Bad episodes, with all the season’s conflict coming full circle. Jesse and Walt are completely estranged at this point, and things get worse when Jesse learns that Walt poisoned Brock. Hank is also now aware that Walt is Heisenberg, and is out to get him. This forces Walt to put his brother-in-law in a terrible position.

Walt ends up recording a video confessing to his crimes, but names Hank as the mastermind behind it all. Here, fans can see that Walt is willing to do anything to protect himself, even if it means hurting his family and people who care about him. The episode also features a key moment in the destruction of Walt and Jesse’s relationship, as Jesse tries to burn down his house after learning about Brock.

1 “Fly”

Season 3, Episode 10 (2010)

Undoubtedly the most divisive episode of the entire series, “Fly” is deeply misunderstood. In the episode, Walt and Jesse try to kill a fly in their lab before it contaminates their meth. However, there is much more to it than that. Described by some fans as a ‘filler’ episode and completely pointless, it is deliberately slow-paced and not as action-packed as other episodes.

However, it might be one of the most important in terms of character development. While Walt and Jesse wait for the opportunity to strike, they reveal deep truths to each other, and Walt almost tells Jesse that he was the one who let his girlfriend Jane (Krysten Ritter) die. It is directed by Knives Out and Looper filmmaker Rian Johnson, who also directed a few other episodes. As a whole, “Fly” deserves more respect.

