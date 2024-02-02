The Big Picture The background of Breaking Bad episodes have clues about Gus Fring's personal life, possibly hinting at his bisexuality.

According to Giancarlo Esposito, Fring's relationship with Max Arsiniega could be seen as a clue to his bisexuality.

Fring's mysterious sexuality adds to the mystery of his character in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Even though Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) managed to leave his mark as one of the best characters from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – and on television in general – we can watch all the episodes and still not know much about him. During a MegaCon panel hosted by Collider's Maggie Lovitt this week in Orlando, FL, Esposito talked about the villain's secrets and the conversation turned to Fring’s sexuality.

At the panel, Esposito revealed that elements in the background of Breaking Bad episodes had clues about Fring’s personal life. But even if those clues can’t be interpreted as explicit statements, the actor had a lot to say about sexuality and revealed where you can look for the hints he mentioned. But the core of the discussion was: Is Gus Fring bisexual or not? Esposito explains:

"There were a couple of hints in either direction. What does being straight really mean? If you remember back when I was cooking for [Walter White], I was cooking dinner, there was a shot of a wall and, and in fact, my children were on that wall in those photographs, which kind of insinuated that maybe he had a family, maybe he was married. So maybe…it went both ways. But there is a clue, and you have to look for it."

Where in 'Breaking Bad' Are The Clues to Gus Fring's Sexuality?

Close

Esposito added that those willing to dig further into Fring’s personal life should take a look at one of the defining moments of the character’s storyline: When his business partner Max Arsiniega (James Martinez) was forced to take a dirt nap due to Fring’s actions. Esposito stated that "if you go back to Max Arsiniega around the pool, if you go back to his relationship to Max," it’s possible to "start to maybe piece that together and have a feeling that oh, maybe that was really [a hint at his bisexuality]. Maybe that could be true.”

The fact that Gus Fring’s sexuality is shrouded in mystery and has no definitive answer is also part of the character’s construction. Throughout Breaking Bad, part of what makes the villain so scary is how little we know about him, and thus have no idea what he's capable of. It’s not wild to assume Fring would also keep his sexuality hidden because he could see it as a vulnerability – something he never liked to show.

You can stream all episodes of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix