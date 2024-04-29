The award-winning series, Breaking Bad forever altered the landscape of television with its torrid tale of chemistry teacher, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, who, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, resorts to cooking and selling drugs to support his family. Cranston is paired with Aaron Paul as hard knocks Jesse Pinkman, and together they embark on an unpredictable journey of wealth, greed, and destruction. While Cranston and Paul are both equally top-notch, Breaking Bad is also recognized for creating one of television's greatest villains of all time, Gus Fring.

Played by the incredible Giancarlo Esposito, Fring is an enigma who leaves audiences on the edge of their seats, unsure of what he has up his sleeve, and is considered to be quite unpredictable. Even though he doesn't enter the series until the second season, Fring adds another level of danger and terror to the plot with his dual personalities as a legitimate businessman and a dangerous drug kingpin. Out of the character's twenty-six episodes, these are the best Gus Fring episodes in Breaking Bad, ranked.

10 "Más"

Season 3, Episode 5

Image via AMC

Jesse and Walt's partnership is on the rocks when Walt receives Jesse's half of the payment for the meth from Gus. Walt denies agreeing with Jesse about him getting half of the money and adds that Jesse doesn't have his permission to use their formula. When Walt goes to see Gus, he realizes he's trying to lure him into cooking for him and gets a first-hand look at Gus' impressive operation.

As Gus leads Walt through the laundry facility and behind one of the massive machines, audiences realize how cautious and serious Gus is when it comes to his business. He assures Walt that he has covered every potential point that could raise suspicion of their underground operation. Gus' unyielding sense of confidence and negotiation skills proves that he's not only a savvy businessman but also financially equipped to provide Walt with whatever he needs to cook, making this one of the top Gus episodes in Breaking Bad.

9 "I See You"

Season 3, Episode 8

Image via AMC

After Hank (Dean Norris) miraculously survives his attack on Jesse, Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda) gives Gus a call informing him of the incident and how it has caused the Mexican government to start cracking down on the Mexican cartel. Gus, who secretly orchestrated the attack, plays dumb and assures Bolsa, who has his suspicions of Gus, that he will talk to the Cousins, Leonel and Marco Salamanca (Daniel Moncada, Luis Moncada), and find out who allowed them to take action.

Season 3, episode eleven, "I See You," demonstrates Gus' skillful tact and effective strategy that has essentially gotten him to where he is in the pecking order. He rarely gets his hands dirty and, instead, meticulously instructs others to do his bidding, making him an elusive force to be reckoned with by his enemies. His experience of never revealing his true emotions serves him well in the episode as he tries to steer Bolsa's suspicions the other way by pretending to be just as concerned as him, deeming this to be one of Gus' all-time best episodes.

8 "Abiquiu"

Season 3, Episode 11

Image via AMC

Walt introduces his wife, Skyler (Anna Gunn) to his attorney, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), who recommends they buy a reputable business to launder the drug money into to help pay for Hank's physical therapy and medical bills. As Skyler looks for a potential business to buy out, Walt warns Jesse about skimming from their product and becoming greedy, which, of course, has already occurred as Jesse starts selling to recovering addicts, making easy side scores.

In season 3, episode eleven, "Abiquiu," Gus forgets all his usual formalities and invites Walt to his home for a private dinner. While the atmosphere is calm and polite, Gus still discusses their operation, giving Walt a stern warning about not making the same mistake twice now that Jesse is back in the fold. Known to always be strictly business, the episode reveals a rare side of Gus, proving he can be a reasonable man, and also gives an insight into his background as he explains to Walt how he regrets never having a mentor himself. Between Gus' rare nature and the unusual choice to invite Walt into his personal life, it qualifies this as one of the character's best episodes.

7 "Hermanos"

Season 4, Episode 8

Image via AMC

As Hank and the DEA get closer to Gus' operation, he's called in to speak to them and answer a few questions to hopefully explain why his fingerprints were found in Gale Boetticher's (David Costabile) apartment. While the other DEA agents seem to be satisfied, Hank remains suspicious and, with Walter, he drives to Los Pollos Hermanos to plant a tracking device on Gus' car. Later, Gus visits Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) in the nursing home, prompting a flashback to Gus' early existence, which resulted in the murder of his business partner, Max.

Season 4, episode 8, "Hermanos" is one of the best Breaking Bad episodes and a double whammy for Gus, as it not only shows how cool and collected he remains under immense pressure, but also provides a look into his origin story and a hint as to why he continues to visit Hector. While his interaction with the DEA is sublime, the flashback is the core of the episode and adds a bit more to the method of Gus' madness. Witnessing him helplessly watch his friend bleed out is one of the rare times audiences ever see any emotion from Gus, which is ultimately the final element of why this is one of his top-tier episodes.

6 "Bug"

Season 4, Episode 9

Image via AMC

A cartel sniper opens fire on Gus' distribution center, killing one of his employees, but when Gus walks out unarmed in the line of fire, the shootout ends. As Jesse grows closer to Gus, Mike (Jonathan Banks) reveals to Jesse that the Mexican cartel needs Gus alive for his network and connections. While Walt keeps encouraging Jesse to kill Gus, he's invited to Gus' house where he learns he will be sent to Mexico to teach the cartels how to cook the blue meth.

Season 4, episode 9, "Bug," surrounds how important Gus is to the cartel and when Jesse learns this, he is hesitant about killing Gus, thinking the cartel will be after him. It's very likely that Gus was well aware of Walt wanting Jesse to kill him and whether he purposely wanted Jesse to see his value or test his loyalty to him, is what makes him such a cryptic character who constantly keeps audiences guessing about his true intentions. The episode creates an intense turning point for Jesse and Walt and again, who knows if this was Gus' plan all along, but in the end, it earns the title of being one of Gus' best episodes in Breaking Bad.

5 "Face Off"

Season 4, Episode 13

Image via AMC

When Gus thinks Hector Salamanca is going to turn witness for the DEA, he pays him a visit and is unaware that Salamanca has already refused the DEA's offer. For the first time, Hector looks up at Gus, leaving him shocked and in disbelief. As Hector begins ringing his bell furiously, it ultimately sets off a bomb that Walt had previously removed from his car and planted on Salamanca's wheelchair. Gus tries to escape and as he walks out the door of the room, audiences quickly realize he wasn't so lucky.

Season 4, episode thirteen, 'Face Off,' is Gus' last appearance on Breaking Bad, but boy does he go out with quite a bang (pun intended). While it might not be an episode full of Gus, it's a fitting end to a fabulous Breaking Bad villain like Gus who, despite his terminal injuries, casually walks out of the room in his typical polite manner, revealing that half of his body and face have been disintegrated by the explosion. Despite the episode not having a happy ending for Gus, it is a rightful send-off and, of course, one of the character's best episodes.

4 "Crawl Space"

Season 4, Episode 11

Image via AMC

After killing the cartel's leader, Don Eladio Vuente (Steven Bauer), Jesse helps Gus and Mike escape and rushes them to a makeshift emergency room Gus had previously built. While Mike stays behind to recover from his injuries, Gus informs Jesse that he will be taking over as cook, replacing Walt, and introduces him to Hector Salamanca who he cheerfully informs that his entire family has been exterminated.

In season 4, episode 11, "Crawl Space," Gus' main goal comes full circle as he tells Salamanca that his entire family lineage has been wiped out. Initially, audiences believed Gus was in this business strictly for power and wealth, but it's revealed that it was mainly to serve as a way to wipe out the Salamanca family and Don Eladio for the murder of his partner and surrogate brother. The episode is easily one of Gus' best because it reveals a sense of irony. Gus has always been a man who values and strives to keep business and personal matters separate, but his entire life and involvement in the business have all been because of a rather personal vendetta.

3 "Mandala"

Season 2, Episode 11

Image via AMC

After Combo (Rodney Rush) is murdered, all of Jesse and Walt's dealers bail, leaving them with no way of supplying their drugs to buyers. They meet with Saul Goodman, who tells them he knows a guy who knows a guy....who knows another guy who may be interested in taking their product off their hands. Goodman instructs them to go to a local fast-food place, Los Pollos Hermanos, where the man of mystery will meet them. After the man is a no-show, Walt learns that he has passed on the offer. Unable to take no for an answer, he returns to Los Pollos Hermanos, where he finally figures out the identity of the distributor.

Season 2, episode 11, "Mandala," is one of the best introductions to a character in any television series and strategically throws viewers off when the charming, polite owner happens to be the man Walt and Jesse are looking for. Immediately, viewers see how easily Gus can switch from one persona to the next, making him a safe bet for Walt and Jesse but also serving as the prime example of how to never judge a book by its cover. Most may have expected a tough, flashy individual to stroll through the doors, but Gus patiently observes from afar under the most clever disguise, which is what makes the episode one of the character's most exceptional episodes.

2 "Box Cutter"

Season 4, Episode 1

Image via AMC

When Jesse shoots and kills Gus' original chemist, Gale, he's taken to the lab by Gus' man, Victor (Jeremiah Bitsui), where he and Walt are forced to wait there until Gus arrives. Thinking they're both as good as dead, Walt desperately pleads with Gus, trying to convince him how valuable he and Jesse are to him and his operation. Between his words of fear and desperation, Gus calmly removes his clothes and puts on an orange jumpsuit, and without ever uttering a single word, he surprises Walt and Jesse (even Mike) as he slashes Victor's throat, making them watch him slowly bleed out.

The series' fourth season starts off hitting the ground running with season 4, episode 1, "Box Cutter," and reigns as one of Gus' absolute best episodes. The episode brilliantly sets up the impression of Gus deciding to kill Walt and Jesse, but to everyone's horror, he instead murders Victor, who made the poor mistake of being seen by witnesses at Gale's apartment, which could potentially lead the authorities to Gus. Even though he isn't featured heavily in the episode, the entire scene at the lab is just nail-biting intensity and shock, showcasing Gus' full potential as a man who is always thinking ten steps ahead.

1 "Salud"

Season 4, Episode 10

Jesse travels with Gus and Mike to Mexico where he is supposed to teach the cartel how to cook high-quality meth. When they arrive at Don Eladio's home, Eladio and his men arrive and greet Gus, who has brought Eladio a gift to show his gratitude towards their renewed friendship. Eladio pulls out an expensive bottle of tequila, and after he pours himself and everyone a shot, Gus proposes a toast. Shortly after, Eladio and his men begin to fall to the ground, one by one, revealing the tequila to be poisoned.

Season 4, episode 10, "Slaud," is without a doubt Gus' best episode in Breaking Bad. The critical planning down to every minor detail, including how to get Jesse out of drinking the tequila and ensuring Eladio shares the gift with his men, is just pure genius. To add sentiment to Gus' deadly plan, the so-called celebration takes place poolside where Gus had watched his friend, Max, die years later. It is a moment of personal satisfaction for Gus, but unfortunately, is short-lived after he makes the fatal mistake of faulting his achievement to Hector, which ultimately comes back around on him.

Watch on Netflix

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Gus Fring Quotes in 'Breaking Bad,' Ranked