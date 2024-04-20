Narcotics distributor and "chicken man" Gus Fring, played wonderfully by Giancarlo Esposito, quickly became one of Breaking Bad's most memorable characters from his first appearance near the end of Season 2. The series followed high-school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) as he began making crystal meth to make money to leave for his family after being diagnosed with inoperable Stage 3 lung cancer and given just two years to live. Gus was the show's most formidable villain as a major drug kingpin and owner of fried-chicken franchise Los Pollos Hermanos, a front for his drug enterprise, and he was known for his quiet yet commanding demeanor. Esposito reprized his role as Gus for the prequel series Better Call Saul.

Fring was a menacing presence on the show, something that came through in his best quotes. He was a man of few words, but that only meant he chose his words carefully and made what he did say that much more powerful, whether he was using them to manipulate or was giving Walter advice. His best quotes also offered some insight into his character, and there was typically a hint of brutality lurking just beneath the surface, especially as his time on the show neared its end.

10 "What kind of man talks to the DEA? No man. No man at all. A crippled little rata. What a reputation to leave behind."

Season 4, Episode 13, "Face Off"

After disarming and disconnecting a bomb they had connected to Gus’ car in order to kill him, Walt and Jesse came up with a new plan in “Face Off.” Walt turned to Hector Salamanca for help and promised him revenge against Gus, then rigged his wheelchair with a bomb. Gus, believing wrongly that Hector contacted the DEA to work as an informant, confronted Hector, and Hector detonated the bomb, killing both of them.

One of Gus’ most memorable quotes stands out less because of what he said and more because of how it played out. Gus was always fueled by his hatred for Hector, and his feelings only intensified when he believed Hector had spoken to the DEA—and he took advantage of the opportunity to insult Hector. It was fitting as one of Gus’ final moments, from his longstanding hatred of Hector to his familiar demeanor and delivery.

9 “If you try to interfere, this becomes a much simpler matter. I will kill your wife. I will kill your son. I will kill your infant daughter.”

Season 4, Episode 11, "Crawl Space"

In “Crawl Space,” Jesse drove Mike and Gus to a makeshift hospital after both were injured in an altercation with the cartel—Mike with gunshot wounds and Gus suffering from the effects of a self-administered poison. Both were treated and recovered. Meanwhile, Walt begged Jesse not to cook alone, as Walt would be killed if he was thought to be unneeded, but Jesse refused. Walt was then taken to meet with Gus in the desert.

Like Gus’ final moments with Hector, his threat to Walt was memorable not so much because of what he said, but because of how he said it, and because it was a quintessential Gus moment. Walt knew how brutal Gus could be but was on the receiving end of it this time, and there was no doubt that Gus would follow through on his threats if Walt didn’t do as he was told.

8 "I don't think we're alike at all, Mr. White. You are not a cautious man at all. Your partner was late, and he was high. You have poor judgment."

Season 2, Episode 11, "Mandala"

Gus made his first appearance in “Mandala.” After Combo was killed, Skinny Pete decided to quit the drug trade, which forced Walt and Jesse to look elsewhere for their distribution needs. Saul connected them with Gus, and they were scheduled to meet him at Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast-food restaurant he owned, but Jesse arrived late and high, which was off-putting to Gus and led him to skip the meeting. Walt later returned and spoke with him.

Gus’ first appearance in Breaking Bad was a memorable one. When Walt first met with him, his demeanor quickly changed from a charming, pleasant businessman to the menacing drug kingpin he proved to be as the series continued. While Walt was trying to point out their similarities, Gus disagreed and was critical of what he felt was Walt’s carelessness. It was also an ironic statement, considering Gus would later often remind Walt of the ways in which they were similar.

7 “I don’t believe fear to be an effective motivator.”

Season 3, Episode 4, "Green Light"

In "Green Light," Walt found out about Skyler’s affair with her boss, Ted, and confronted him at his office, and just as he was being escorted out, Mike drove up and took him to Saul’s office, where he was criticized for behaving so recklessly. But most importantly, things between Walt, Jesse and Gus became more tense, as Gus tried to convince Walt to continue cooking—Gus bought all of Jesse’s supply and gave Walt half the money.

Gus’ comments here about using fear to motivate people seem ironic, considering how he himself operated and was, in fact, a frightening figure. But the quote — much like Gus — wasn’t so simple. It suggested Gus preferred not to use fear as a tactic and found it to be ineffective, and that was clear from some of his other interactions. Better Call Saul later revealed that Gus first heard this statement from Mike.

6 "This is what comes with blood for blood."

Season 4, Episode 8, "Hermanos"

In a flashback set just after the attack on Hank, Gus visits Hector in “Hermanos” and hints that he was the one who orchestrated the killings of Leonel and Marco Salamanca, as well as Juan Bolsa. The episode also addressed Gus’ past and his partnership with a chemist named Max and how Max’s death impacted Gus and made him who he was. Meanwhile, Hank had evidence that Gus was an Albuquerque drug kingpin and questioned him.

Gus had some choice words for Hector in “Hermanos.” To Gus, killing and ordering hits were just aspects of the drug trade that were to be expected, and that sometimes, killings were carried out in revenge for others. Gus’ words to Hector hinted that the deaths of people he cared about were a consequence of crossing Gus, the price Hector had to pay for his actions, and they were all the more powerful with the added context of Gus’ history with Max.

5 "I hide in plain sight. Same as you."

Season 3, Episode 8, "I See You"

In “I See You,” Jesse was released from the hospital after being beaten by Hank, while Hank was admitted after he got into a shootout with Tuco’s cousins in the parking lot. Walt focused on spending time with his family rather than cooking meth, and Gus paid them a visit while Hank was still recovering. The attack on Hank, a DEA agent, also led the Mexican government to watch the border more closely.

Gus’ statement was an accurate description of his character and how he operated throughout the series. By all outward appearances, Gus was a reputable, upstanding, successful business owner, and he could even be warm and charming when the occasion called for it. But in reality, he ran a successful meth business, and he could be a cruel, brutal man in his work. Gus also made it a point to highlight the similarities between himself and Walt.

4 "I investigate everyone with whom I do business. What careful man wouldn't?"

Season 3, Episode 8, "I See You"

Hank was in grave condition in “Green Light” after being shot multiple times by Tuco’s cousins, and Walt rushed to join his family at the hospital, where Marie blamed him for the shooting. Walt’s time with his family pulled him away from cooking meth. Meanwhile, Juan Bolsa accused Gus of ordering the attack on Hank, and Gus paid a visit to the hospital himself, complete with complimentary fried chicken for Hank’s colleagues.

“Green Light” was a great example of Gus’ charm, as well as his approach to his work. But more importantly, some of his best quotes, like his business practices and his character overall, were focused on caution, and that also applied to who he chose to work with. His word choice also suggested that caution was obvious, something which shouldn’t have come as a surprise and something he felt others, such as Walt, should have done, too.

3 "You are a wealthy man now. One must learn to be rich. To be poor, anyone can manage."

Season 3, Episode 11, "Abiquiu"

In the season three episode “Abiquiu,” Hank was frustrated with the slow pace of his progress in physical therapy after being attacked by the cartel. Skyler became increasingly involved in Walt’s business and revealed she never officially filed for divorce, and the two met with Saul Goodman to come up with a plan to launder money, something he’d helped Walt with in the past. Meanwhile, Gus invited Walt over for dinner and had some important advice for him.

"Abiquiu" featured these words of wisdom about wealth from Gus as Walter’s business became more lucrative. They hint at Gus’ own transition into wealth, but more importantly, they touch on what a difference wealth can make for a person and what that transition can be like, especially if it’s not a lifestyle they’re used to. On the contrary, according to Gus, anyone can handle struggling with money and make it work.

2 “Never make the same mistake twice.”

Season 3, Episode 11, "Abiquiu"

In “Abiquiu,” Skyler and Walter turned to Saul for help laundering money, and Jesse got involved with a woman in his support group in order to sell drugs to her, but he hesitated when he found out she had a young child. He also learned her brother killed Combo as part of a gang initiation. Meanwhile, Gus invited Walter over to his home for dinner, where the two cooked a Chilean meal and Gus offered Walter some advice regarding his role in the drug world.

Gus’ advice to Walter continued in “Abiquiu" with this statement about making mistakes. They worked in a business with little room for error, and it was crucial to learn from mistakes and move on rather than repeat them. Gus wasn’t just giving vague advice, though. He was also alluding to Walter’s partnership with Jesse and suggesting that Walter not repeat the mistake of working with Jesse, as well as hinting at the way he handled his own business.

1 "When you have children, you always have family. They will always be your priority, your responsibility, and a man - a man provides. And he does it even when he's not appreciated or respected or even loved. He simply bears up, and he does it because he's a man."

Season 3, Episode 5, "Más"

Skyler reconsidered her position on Walter living at home in “Más,” while Hank looked for Jesse’s RV. Walter and Jesse argued over money Gus gave Walter for meth Jesse had sold him, with Jesse mad he only got half and Walter mad Jesse was using his formula. Meanwhile, Gus tries to convince Walter to work under him by showing off his lab, and although Walter initially declines Gus’ offer, he later agrees.

Gus commented on family in “Más” when he was trying to win over Walter, noting that having children means one always has family, even if they don’t have a close relationship, and that children should always be a priority. His comments also touched on Walter’s motivation for getting in the drug business, to provide for his family, and how it’s a parent’s responsibility, even if it’s unappreciated, because it’s part of their role.

