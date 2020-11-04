Why Betsy Brandt Still Hasn’t Watched This Major ‘Breaking Bad’ Episode

–

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Breaking Bad, Season 5, Episode 14, “Ozymandias.”]

It’s time for that final Breaking Bad clip before we release Betsy Brandt’s full Collider Ladies Night interview! We revealed the Breaking Bad scene that she dubs, one of the best scenes she’s ever shot in her life, and how she influenced the scene when Marie (Brandt) finds out about Hank’s (Dean Norris), but now it’s time to dig a little deeper into that pivotal and devastating moment of Marie’s journey.

But before discussing the events of “Ozymandias,” Brandt took a moment to sing the praises of her television husband and also the unconditional love between their characters:

“I love Dean Norris. I love him so much – as a person, as an actor – but I love that we got to be part of that story that was so beautiful. And there’s a lot of sadness there, you know? I think they desperately wanted kids. Couldn’t have them. But they are so there for each other and it’s unconditional. Their love is beyond unconditional, and there’s such an amount of respect, which isn’t really anywhere else in the show!”

It was always abundantly clear that that love and respect was there. Even when Hank and Marie butt heads, there was still something about their connection that always made the two feel in sync with each other. For Brandt, that’s a quality that was very apparent right from the start, even while doing a photoshoot for set decoration for the pilot:

“I remember we did a photoshoot for the pilot for, you know, photos for art for dec for the set, and it’s Bryan [Cranston] and Anna [Gunn], Dean and I, and our characters are on vacation. It was supposed to be like they’re in Mexico together. And I turn to Dean – and I hardly knew him, and I said, ‘So, we’re drunk, right?’ We all go out to dinner and we always drink too much and just act like fools! So we were just making these huge faces like we’re the people that are just way too wasted at the party. And I said to him that day, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen but I’d sure rather be part of this couple than that couple!’ I think I said, ‘Ain’t no good gonna come from that.’”

Brandt was right and, unfortunately, it’s Hank who pays the price. Hank is executed in Season 5, Episode 14 when he refuses to drop his investigation. Seven years after the episode aired, Brandt still can’t bring herself to watch it:

“When I first got that script, and Moira Walley-Beckett wrote it, and the cast was reading it and then we were emailing each other, and I really put it off. I put off reading it where he is killed. Like a child I said, ‘If I don’t read it, could it maybe not happen?’ And so much of that was me as the actor, but also as a fan of the show. That world shifts if Hank’s not in it. Not just for Marie, for everyone, for the entire story and just that world. That world is better if he’s there. And such a testament to the writers and to Dean that I felt such a loss. And then also, Marie just loved him, still does. So that was so hard for me to do. I still haven’t watched that whole episode. I just can’t do it.”

