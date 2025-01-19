Breaking Bad may have ended more than a decade ago. However, the very mention of Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) underground meth empire still brings up memories of the modern-day television drama. A drug-fueled epic crime saga, Breaking Bad has the makings of a Shakespearean tragedy. A high school chemistry teacher by profession, Walter slaves through his days to make ends meet. But the real kicker was when he was diagnosed with Stage III lung cancer, serving as the catalyst to Walter’s illegal methamphetamine business to ensure financial security and a questionable partnership with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Throughout five seasons and 62 episodes, Breaking Bad has seen many faces come and go (usually at a bloody cost). However, one thing has remained the same: the Breaking Bad house. Following the show’s finale in 2013, the real-life Walter White residency has amassed a following amongst beloved fans and curious tourists. Despite its humble exterior, the cultural impact this property stands for has given the house a life of its own. As of this writing, the Walter’s house has officially broken into the real estate market. Check out how much the Breaking Bad house is currently listed for and why it’s on sale in the first place.

How Much is the ‘Breaking Bad’ House On Sale For?

Close

The Breaking Bad house, with the show acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the “highest-rated and most critically acclaimed TV show of all time,” is currently on sale for a nice and steep $3,995,000. The property boasts four beds and two baths, complete with a living room, kitchen, and dining room.

Where is the ‘Breaking Bad’ House Located?

Image via AMC

The real-life Breaking Bad house is located at 3828 Piermont Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. In order to get there, fans would have to travel east on Wyoming and Comanche and turn north on Piermont. The property is located on the North side of the road. When describing the home, real estate agent David Christensen said the following:

“This is more than a house; it’s a symbol of extraordinary storytelling that continues to make its mark on fans across the globe.”

What’s the Lore Behind the ‘Breaking Bad’ House?

Image via AMC

The infamous White family residence - 308 Negra Arroyo Lane - is where Breaking Bad’s meth empire started and (sort of) ended. This humble, suburban home in the middle of Albuquerque was home to Walter White, his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn), their son Walt Jr. (RJ Mitte), and baby Holly (Moira Bryg MacDonald).

Based on the show’s lore, the house dates back to 1993, when a pre-Heisenberg Walt and Skyler toured the house. At the time, Walt was riding on recent career success and thought the house was a bit bland for his taste. But like many big decisions in his life, they went for it anyway. By 2008, the house had seen better days, with water heaters broken and wood rot threatening to turn the place into a living hazard. Walter does everything he can to patch up his place. But the cherry on top is his little secret DIY crawl space - a part of the house that would prove very useful to him in the show.

Life at the Breaking Bad house takes a dark turn when debris from the Wayfarer 515 plane collision rained down. Not only was their house damaged, but so was Walter and Skyler’s marriage. From Walter using his crawl space to sneak in after being locked one, Skyler stashing stacks of meth money there in vacuum-sealed bags, to having bugs planted by Mike Ehrmantraut, there’s no moment of serenity in this man-made hellhole.

After the family abandoned the house, strangers came to vandalize the property by ripping out appliances, smashing mirrors, and even turning the backyard pool into a makeshift skate park. The City of Albuquerque eventually fenced it off. Walt’s last visit to the house was a somber one, walking through the remnants of his once-thriving empire.

What’s the Most Popular Scene on the ‘Breaking Bad’ House?

The Breaking Bad house has become a pop culture mecca of uncanny sorts, and it’s all thanks to a pizza-throwing scene. In Season 3 Episode 2 of Breaking Bad, Walter attempts to make amends with Skyler by bringing pizza after the latter finds out about his meth-making hustle. Although she does answer the door, she’s too pissed to let her husband in. Ungraciously kicked out of the house, Walter let’s out his rage in the best way he can: throwing an entire, unsliced pizza to the roof. The best part: the scene was done in only one take, which Cranston himself confirmed on the Rich Eisen Show.

“And I just got angry and flung it. And it went flop, right in the place that was perfect. One take. One take, right there. And I heard gasps. But I continued the scene and didn’t look at it. I got in the car and drove away. And I said, “What was that, what happened to the pizza?” They said, “You could not have placed it any better. You could not have thrown it any better than that. We got it. It’s fantastic. Let’s do another take.”

Why is the ‘Breaking Bad’ House on Sale?

Image via Walter Whites House

Even after the show’s finale in 2013, the Breaking Bad house has attracted hundreds of tourists, all of whom tried to make the same pizza-flinging attempt. Fans would drive all the way to the real-life house and take their own chances at Cranston’s scene. Although the house had garnered a massive cult following, not everyone was happy with the house’s popularity - especially its homeowner, Joanne Quintana.

According to The Guardian, an estimated average of 300 cars would pass by the house every day, and homeowners would be bombarded by fans who wanted to try their luck. It first began with the never-ending pizzas that were thrown not just to the roof, but also to the driveway. Things started to escalate when Quintana received a mysterious package meant for the fictional Walter White. Realizing the possibly dangerous gravity of the situation, the family is forced to put up a six-foot-tall, wrought-iron fence for security reasons. After living in the house from 1973, close to 52 years, the family has decided to pack their bags and the put house up on the market.

Showrunner Vince Gilligan came to the homeowner’s defense on the “Better Call Saul Insider Podcast” in March 2015, commenting on these rude attempts as “nothing original or funny or cool”. Banks, who plays Mike Ehramntraut, also warned folks that he would “hunt you down”.

All seasons of Breaking Bad are currently available to stream on Netflix.