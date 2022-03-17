Starting this weekend, you don’t need to tread lightly because AMC decided to do one heck of a lead-up to the final season of Better Call Saul. For five consecutive Saturdays, the network will host a marathon from every season of Breaking Bad so that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) fans can get hyped up to the premiere of the prequel series.

While the original series chronicled the transformation of a Chemistry teacher into a massive drug lord, Better Call Saul tells the origin story of Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) from ordinary man into the manipulative and crook lawyer we all came to know and love in Breaking Bad. And if you already feel like giving the Albuquerque crystal meth adventure another run (or the first run, if you haven’t caught up to it yet), AMC revealed that the five-week marathon will also bring some exclusive content for fans.

As Season 6 of Better Call Saul is the closest (timeline-wise) to Breaking Bad, fans know that they can expect to see easter eggs and connections from the two series as the new episodes roll out. During the AMC marathon, clips will reveal those connections in interviews with series creator Vince Gilligan, who will provide a deep dive into Breaking Bad canon along with writers and producers such as Diane Mercer and Alison Tatlock. You can also expect to see behind-the-scenes footage that include a look at the return of old fan favorite character Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), as well as his police partner Gomez (Stephen Michael Quesada).

Image via AMC

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Trailer: Jimmy McGill Takes His Final Step Towards Becoming Crooked Lawyer Saul Goodman

Breaking Bad premiered in 2008 to immense critical acclaim and ran for five seasons on AMC. The series won 16 Emmys and was nominated for countless awards across its run. It’s widely considered one of the best TV series ever made and fans still speculate and discuss the story’s elements, interpretations, and even colors. A sequel film for the series, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released in 2019.

You can check out the AMC Breaking Bad marathon schedule below:

Season 1: March 19, 7 episodes, beginning at 4:00 pm ET Season 2: March 26, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET Season 3: April 2, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET Season 4: April 9, 13 episodes, beginning at 10:00 am ET Season 5: April 16, 16 episodes, beginning at 6:30 am ET

AMC premieres the final season of Better Call Saul on April 18.

You can get a sense of what to expect from the easter eggs that will be featured throughout the marathon from these two clips:

And here’s the official synopsis for Season 6 of Better Call Saul:

Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

10 Shocking 'Breaking Bad' Moments We Can't Believe Aired On TV

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (449 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto