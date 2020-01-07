‘Breaking Bad’ Marathon to Lead into TV World Premiere of ‘El Camino’ on AMC

0

AMC announced today a marathon of the Emmy Award-winning drama Breaking Bad in January and February, leading into the world television premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Sunday, February 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET/7c. The marathon, featuring all episodes from all five critically acclaimed seasons of the series kicks off Sunday, January 19th at 4:00 p.m. ET/3c and airs over five consecutive Sundays.

The Breaking Bad programming event will usher in the previously announced premiere of Better Call Saul’s highly anticipated fifth season on Sunday, February 23rd at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c. Breaking Bad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Better Call Saul are produced by Sony Pictures Television. (And if you want to get caught up on all the science in Breaking Bad, here’s my shameless plug for how you can do just that!)

Here’s what Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement:

“The world of Breaking Bad remains iconic and AMC is the destination for all of its brilliant stories – from the place where it all began, Breaking Bad, to the gripping tale of Jesse Pinkman’s continued journey in the feature film El Camino and the next chapter of ‘criminal’ attorney Jimmy McGill’s transformation in Better Call Saul’s upcoming fifth season. We are beyond proud to be the home for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s incredible vision and are endlessly in awe of the insanely talented actors that bring the vision to life.”

A schedule for the Breaking Bad Marathon, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Better Call Saul season five premiere is below:

Sunday, January 19

Breaking Bad season one begins at 4:00 p.m. ET/3c

Sunday, January 26

Breaking Bad season two begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c

Sunday, February 2

Breaking Bad season three begins at 8:00 a.m. Et/7c

Sunday, February 9

Breaking Bad season four begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c

Sunday, February 16

Breaking Bad season five begins at 1:30 a.m. ET/ 12:30c

The world television premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie airs at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7c

Sunday, February 23

Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 9c

Monday, February 24