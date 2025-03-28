It’s one of the coldest takes imaginable to say that Breaking Bad was a very good show, but yes, Breaking Bad was a very good show and understandably gets ranked among the best of the 21st century so far. It’s centered on one man turning to a life of crime because he feels he has nothing left to lose, but then he gets a taste for power, and… well, bad things keep happening, and he gradually transforms into someone else entirely.

That’s reducing Breaking Bad down to its bare elements narratively, but it’s so much more than just that, thanks to the protagonist/later antagonist Walter White being far from the only great character. With great characters comes the need for great acting, and Breaking Bad’s impressive cast was more than capable, with some of the show’s very best actors/performances being ranked below.