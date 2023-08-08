The Big Picture The pink teddy bear in Breaking Bad is a symbol of Walter White's fall from grace and the death and destruction that follow.

The bear appears in several key moments, foreshadowing Jane's death and representing the consequences of Walt's actions.

The bear's appearance, with its bright color against black and white, represents innocence lost and the deadly consequences of Walt's actions.

Aaron Paul, arguably best known for his role as Jesse on Breaking Bad, recently did a video interview with GQ where he mentioned the things he can’t live without. Among sentimental car keys and candles, the pink-and-white teddy bear from the show made a cameo. The grotesque but cute prop showed up many times throughout the show’s history and is still discussed 10 years after the series wrapped. What is the symbolism of the pink bear. The bear serves as a harsh reminder of the adage “pride goeth before a fall” and is a harbinger of the death and destruction that follows Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) fall from grace.

Walter White starts out decent: a working-class father and chemistry teacher determined only to make enough narcotics to pay for his cancer treatment or to save for his family in the case of his demise. In Season 1, Episode 5, he had a chance to be a millionaire and have the best health insurance through Gray Matter, but his pride wouldn’t let him take it. Instead, he becomes a drug lord and carries on down a road of violence and greed, taking down anyone in his path that does not serve him or his agenda. Then, he falls from that power and goes into hiding from the world.

When Do We See the Pink Teddy Bear in 'Breaking Bad'?

We first see the bear in the cold open Season 2, Episode 1, “Seven Thirty-Seven.” In a black-and-white scheme, the only color we see only the shocking pink of the bear’s fur. The bear is floating in a pool and is burned on its left side and is missing an eye that we later see being sucked down the pool’s filter. We learn in the episode that Walt needs $737,000 to die and not leave his family destitute. We also later find out that the number 737 was the type of commercial airliner that crashes in front of Walt’s home, the same crash that causes the bear to float in his pool. We see the bear in three more cold opens of the same season.

In Episode 4, “Down,” people in hazmat suits place the bear in an evidence bag. Then, we see the bear in the cold open of Episode 10, “Over,” with Walt’s broken windshield and two body bags in view, and again, in Episode 13, “ABQ.” In “ABQ,” we learn that due to Donald Margolis’ (John de Lancie) grief over losing his only child, Jane (Krysten Ritter), he makes a mistake in his job as an air traffic controller and causes the disaster. A scene of a distraught Donald selecting a dress for her to wear at her funeral also shows her doom predicted by a mural above her bed: A woman floating on her back, beside an alarm clock, with a pink teddy bear floating above her. Notice how the episode titles make the phrase “Seven Thirty-Seven Down Over ABQ,” ABQ being the airline abbreviation for Albuquerque, New Mexico. We also see the bear in Season 2, Episode 3 titled “Bit by a Dead Bee” when after Walt and Jesse bury Tuco’s gun in the desert, Walt goes into a mock-fugue state to explain his absence. When he walks naked through the grocery store, a rack of pink-and-white teddy bears can be seen in the foreground.

We also see the bear in the Season 2 Episode 12, “Phoenix” after Walt delivers the meth to Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and then rushes to an abandoned motel to call about Skyler (Anna Gunn), who had delivered their daughter. Outside the motel, the pink-and-white bear lies on its back. Walt and Skyler discuss how they must lie the baby on her side so that she doesn’t choke on her own vomit. She is dressed in pink. Later in the episode, Walt meets Donald in a bar, unaware that he is Jane’s father, and they talk about being fathers. Then, Walt lets Jane choke to death on her own vomit while lying on her back, mimicking the position of the bear earlier in the episode. In the Season 5 episode called “Rabid Dog,” Jesse decides to talk with Hank (Dean Norris) after almost burning down Walt’s house. The bear is in a tree behind Jesse when he is getting into Hank’s car. This is the same episode where Skyler and Walt debate putting a hit on Jesse.

What Could the Pink Teddy Bear Represent for Walter White?

The bear being in various cold opens of that nature establishes that the bear is designed to be a tool of foreshadowing. The bear foreshadows Jane’s death as we see with the mural, and the bear on its back. Before Jane’s death, Walter White could compartmentalize that he was doing what he was doing for the sake of his family, or that he may as well capitalize on what was already happening all around him. But after her death, he can see how his actions affect innocent people (like a young woman struggling with drug addiction) and he is one of those supplying said substances that lead people like her to their ruin. There is no doubt that the bear connects Walt’s guilt with Jane’s death, but it goes further.

Scenes framed with such sharp contrast of one bright color against black and white demand attention. It begs too many questions to ignore, and seeing a child’s toy distorted in this way instantly elicits an emotional response. It may invoke memories of the girl in the red coat from Schindler’s List, as the film utilizes a similar storytelling device. The colors pink and white reflect innocence (as in some of Walt’s casualties) and also figuratively represent Walt and Jesse themselves through their last names White and Pinkman. The color scheme and the fact that it is a child’s toy also represent the innocent child that was likely holding the bear when she lost her life. Perhaps like Oskar Schindler, Walt finally saw that his actions have deadly consequences.

When Walt convinces Jesse to kill Gale (David Costabile), Jesse shoots Gale in the eye. (The bear is also missing an eye.) Gus is burned badly during the explosion, and his burns mirror the burns on the bear. He also loses an eye during the explosion that Walt arranged. We see Walt’s broken windshield and the body bags, so this means his mistakes will hit close to home. Skyler is scared when she learns the truth and struggles with doing the right thing. We also see the bear associated with Jesse again before he is abducted after trying to do the right thing. Walt’s absolute power absolutely corrupts him, and soon all he touches turns to death and destruction. He kills both the innocent and guilty, and destroys his partner, his family, and himself. When he goes into hiding, he finally realizes that he can’t hide from himself and his decisions. And the pink bear is here to warn us and remind us of what happens when power becomes evil.