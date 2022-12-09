Few modern fantasy worlds are as sprawling and fun as the world of Harry Potter. In it, students at the Hogwarts school of wizardry are placed in one of four houses: Gryffindor for the brave and chivalrous; Slytherin for the cunning and ambitious; Hufflepuff for the kind and hard-working; and Ravenclaw for the wise and inquisitive.

It's always fun to theorize about which Hogwarts houses fictional characters outside Harry Potter would fit in. That's the case with the Breaking Bad universe, which has countless masterfully written characters with very distinct personalities.

Howard Hamlin — Slytherin

It didn't always seem so, but by the time Better Call Saul ended, Howard Hamlin was one of the show's most complex characters (as well as the Breaking Bad universe's most tragic). As such, it's hard to delimit him into a single Hogwarts house.

Howard constantly proves his courage and chivalry, making him a potentially great fit for Gryffindor. At the end of the day, however, he's perfect proof that Slytherin is not a synonym for evil. He's cunning, he has a liking for the finer things in life, and he holds his image and reputation to great standards. His ambition wasn't always well channeled, but it was often well-intentioned.

Hank Schrader — Gryffindor

Hank, the DEA agent who dedicated the later part of his career to hunting down the great Heisenberg, is the embodiment of courage in the Breaking Bad universe. As such, he's very evidently a Gryffindor. He's definitely not a Ravenclaw, seeing how long it took him to discover that the man he was hunting down was his own brother-in-law.

Jokes aside, Hank is constantly proving his nerve, bravery, strong moral compass, and unyielding sense of justice. He's playful and confident, embodying all the traits that make Gryffindors valuable heroes.

Chuck McGill — Ravenclaw

Loved by some, hated by many others, Chuck McGill is unarguably one of the best-written characters (that should have been written out of the series sooner) in Better Call Saul. He's constantly trying to thwart the law career of his younger brother, Jimmy, who he sees as unfit for the job.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of Chuck's personality is his mind. He's a brilliant lawyer and a profoundly knowledgeable man, confident in his wit and intellectual capacity. His disdain for Jimmy as a lawyer is rooted in genuine concern for the law and the system that he knows so well, which makes it clear that he would most likely be sorted into Ravenclaw.

Mike Ehrmantraut — Hufflepuff

Being one of the most secretive and enigmatic individuals in the expanded Breaking Bad universe, it's extremely hard to pin down Mike Ehrmantraut, since he seems to be a good fit for pretty much any Hogwarts house. But at his core, the loyalty and hard work of a Hufflepuff are what he values most.

Mike isn't your typical warm and friendly Hufflepuff, but he's just as determined and compassionate as the best of them. He's the perfect mediator and problem-solver, never breaking away from his code of ethics, even when it isn't particularly ethical.

Skyler White — Slytherin

Skyler is one of the most tragically misunderstood characters of the franchise, repudiated by those blind to the fact that Walter was the real villain of Breaking Bad. Although her intelligence might make her comfortably fit in Ravenclaw, her personality is too Slytherin-esque to ignore.

Skyler can be subtly controlling and domineering, willing to use manipulation and whatever other means necessary to achieve her goals. Although her ambitions don't always align with her husband's, her resourcefulness makes her just as efficient.

Kim Wexler — Hufflepuff

Kim Wexler is yet another character who's so complex and layered that she's hard to fit into a single house. She's ambitious, she's brave, she's intelligent—but, most of all, she's hard-working and loyal to a fault, making her a perfect Hufflepuff.

Incredibly dedicated, Kim is passionate about helping people, enforcing the law, and doing her job as well as she possibly can, going so far as to come across as a bit of a workaholic. Even on the occasions when she's drawn to the dark side, her loyalty, patience, and fairness always shine through.

Gustavo Fring — Slytherin

Gus Fring, arguably the biggest antagonist of the rewatchable Breaking Bad universe, is strikingly similar to Walt. Perfectly hiding in plain sight, he's a cunning strategist that always gets his way. He has lots of Ravenclaw qualities, but all in all, he's definitely a Slytherin.

Gus is willing to use anything, from manipulation and threats to meticulously planned strategies, to fulfill his ambitions. As cold as stone and entirely self-reliant, he's not a villain that you'd want to mess with.

Jesse Pinkman — Hufflepuff

As he matures and slowly loses himself because of Walt's influence, Jesse Pinkman sees one of the biggest character arcs in all of Breaking Bad. Throughout it all, though, his loyalty, compassion, and kind heart remain the same.

Though he had a hopeful ending, Jesse is a deeply tragic character. Despite his flaws, he's incredibly loyal and dedicated. His only mistake was who he was dedicated to, as Walt repeatedly gets him in trouble that grows increasingly devastating. Throughout it all, he has a strong moral compass and a loving personality that's clear in his relationship with Jane, Andrea, and Brock.

Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill — Slytherin

There are some who would argue that James McGill and his alter ego Saul Goodman are entirely different people. This argument is convincing, but at the end of the day, both facets of Jimmy's personality are driven by ambition and resourcefulness, making him an evident Slytherin.

Jimmy/Saul is the embodiment of an inventive and clever person who uses that ingenuity to achieve his goals by whatever means necessary. This often brings catastrophic consequences. But when Jimmy's good side shines through, audiences get to see that he's charming and bold and that he might just be a good guy deep down.

Walter White — Ravenclaw

Walter White is one of the most nuanced characters in television, and the differences between his personality in season one and in season five are astonishing. He would be a perfect Slytherin thanks to his inventiveness and drive, but when you really think about it, what makes him tick clearly makes him a Ravenclaw.

Walt is incredibly intelligent and thirsty for knowledge. He's proud of his empire because he built it; because it's a result of his wit, originality, independence, and intuition. He's living proof that a Ravenclaw's traits, if not put to good use, can make someone as fearsome a villain as any.

