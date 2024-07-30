Breaking Bad is as much about the criminal drug underworld as it is about the protagonist’s dark journey from upstanding man to power-hungry drug lord. From start to finish, Breaking Bad saw characters die horrifying deaths. Some of them were especially heartbreaking, like Gale (David Costabile), Hank (Dean Norris), Jane (Krysten Ritter), and Andrea (Emily Rios). But others were strangely satisfying.

The latter deaths were, for the most part, evil characters who fans wanted to see get their comeuppance. For some, however, it was bittersweet, knowing these individuals never had a chance for longevity. The fact that the most satisfying deaths on Breaking Bad are as such for various reasons shows just how complex and layered the AMC series is.

10 Don Eladio Vuente

“Salud” (Season 4, Episode 10)

Image via AMC

A Mexican drug lord, Don Eladio (Steven Bauer) had been working in the underground criminal world since the ‘70s, and he was the partner of Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and an enemy of Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), though the latter two eventually join forces. While a charismatic man, Don Eladio was also narcissistic, even sociopathic.

Fans weren’t necessarily ever rooting for Gus, but the fact that he was the one to finally murder Don Eladio in season 4, one of the best seasons of Breaking Bad, was impressive. A refined man himself, Gus knew exactly what to do: appeal to Don Eladio’s desire for expensive gifts. Gus brought Don Eladio a bottle of fine tequila, took a sip after having secretly taken a capsule to counteract the effects of poison (and later regurgitating what he drank), then watched Don Eladio look on in horror as all his men who drank along with them dropped one by one. Don Eladio tried to attack Gus but collapsed into his pool and drowned. It was an almost poetic death.

9 Marco and Leonel Salamanca (The Cousins)

“One Minute” (Season 3, Episode 7), “I See You” (Season 3, Episode 8)

Image via AMC

The twin men known as The Cousins were terrifying villains in suits. They walked in unison, killed in unison, and left anyone who was in their wake shaking in their boots. Fans knew one or both would eventually meet their end, and that finally came for them in season three, with both dying brutal yet satisfying deaths, one episode after the next.

After an all-out brawl with Hank, Marco (Luis Moncada) got the upper hand when he grabbed Leonel’s (Daniel Moncada) gun, loaded it, and shot him in the face before Marco could murder him with an axe. Marco’s entire head was blown out and he died instantly. Meanwhile, his brother Leonel was crushed by a car and had both his legs amputated. While Lionel tries to attack Walter (Bryan Cranston), who he saw watching him in the hospital, he ended up dying of cardiac arrest. As it turns out, that was Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) doing, who delivered a fatal injection. Both cousins died in torturous fashion, just as they had done to so many of their victims.

8 Tuco Salamanca

“Grilled” (Season 2, Episode 2)

Image via AMC

Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) posed a major threat to Walt and Jesse (Aaron Paul), so fans couldn’t wait for him to meet his end. Tuco believed he could trust the two men and wanted them to cook meth for him and the cartel. The pair hoped they could kill Tuco with ricin poison disguised as meth, but the initial plan didn’t work, so they had to pivot.

The death marks one of the first times that Walt and Jesse really work together. Walt distracts Tuco while Jesse grabs a rock and strikes him in the head, then grabs his gun and shoots him in the stomach. Tuco still isn’t stopped, though, as the man appears to have nine lives. Before Tuco can attack, Hank shoots him in the head. A satisfying kill for Hank, it even leads to a promotion for the beloved cop character.

7 Mike Ehrmantraut

“Gliding Over All” (Season 5, Episode 8)

Image via AMC

No one wanted to see Mike die at all. They wanted him to have a happy ending with enough money to take care of his daughter-in-law and granddaughter and live a quiet life away from crime, watching his granddaughter grow up. But even Mike knew that wasn't likely going to be his destiny. What was satisfying about the way he died is that he was able to go out on his own terms.

He finally gets to tell Walt what he really thinks of him, and though Walt shoots Mike in the stomach, he still manages to get away. He sits on a log by a riverbank and contemplates his life, which he knows is about to end. When Walt finds him there and pulls out his gun, ready to deliver the fatal shot, Mike doesn’t budge an inch. Instead, Walt sits with Mike, trying to apologize for the wrong he knows he has done. “Shut the f**k up and let me die in peace,” are the last words Mike speaks to his old friend, or at all, a perfect reflection of his matter-of-fact attitude.

6 Lydia Rodarte-Quayle

“Felina” (Season 5, Episode 16)

Image via AMC

Lydia (Laura Fisher) was a quiet but crucial player in the underground enterprise, who had a much bigger role in many of the devastating things that happened than people recognized. She provided the necessary access for drug distribution through the manufacturing and shipping company for which she worked. When she tried to double-cross Walt, however, fans knew she had to die. The manner of her death was subtle yet impactful.

Lydia tried to put out a hit on Walt, but she didn’t know that by then, she had already been ended. Unbeknownst to her, Walt killed all her men in that epic final scene. Lydia, who seemingly caught some sort of bug, tries to call Todd to confirm that the deed was done. Instead, she hears Walt’s voice on the other end of Todd’s phone. He tells her in his dying breath that when they met earlier in the diner, he replaced the Stevia with ricin, knowing she would grab the packer to put in her tea. Fans don’t see Lydia pass, but the knowledge that she does, and that she lost and Walt won, was enough.

5 Hector Salamanca

“Face Off” (Season 4, Episode 13)

Image via AMC

Fans got to see a different version of Hector Salamanca in the prequel series Better Call Saul and how he came to be in the wheelchair-bound state he was in Breaking Bad. Throughout Breaking Bad, he was unable to move any part of his body but his eyes and one finger and required an oxygen tank to breathe. Despite this, he got his final revenge before dying in one of the most epic death scenes on the show, which took place in the best episode of season 4.

Though he despised Walt, Hector also knew that Gus was behind the poisoning that left him paralyzed. And he was willing to do anything to get justice for that. Knowing Gus is going to kill him, Hector plots with Walt to attach a bomb to his wheelchair. Upon being triggered, the bomb not only kills Hector, it also blows off half of Gus’ face. Hector’s death was satisfying mainly because of the collateral damage that went with it.

4 Jack Welker

“Felina” (Season 5, Episode 16)

Image via AMC

Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) was about as awful as they come, so fans were understandably cheering when the heinous killer, white supremacist, and neo-Nazi was killed. Jack is the one who delivered the fatal shot that killed Hank, murdering Walt’s brother-in-law in cold blood. When Todd brutally murdered Andrea as Jesse was forced to look on, Jack was the one in the car trying to calm him down, all the while smiling, knowing that they had broken Jesse down with this act.

One of many people to be present during Walt’s automatic spinning machine gun kill spree, Jack managed to survive. But that allowed Walt to deliver the fatal shot as Jack coughed up blood from being hit and begged for his life. Jack’s death was satisfying beyond his deplorable beliefs as retribution for the deaths of Hank and Andrea.

3 Todd Alquist

“Felina” (Season 5, Episode 16)

Image via AMC

One of the show’s final antagonists, Todd Alquist was arguably the most morally bankrupt person on the show, making his death not only one of the most satisfying on Breaking Bad, but one of the most satisfying TV deaths, period. His introduction involved the senseless murder of Drew Sharp (Sam Webb), a young boy on his bike who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Todd did this without a thought nor regret. He performed a similarly remorseless act when he shot Andrea in the head in front of Jesse.

So, when Todd finally met his end, and Jesse was the one to do it, it was a wonderful full-circle moment. Strangling him than snapping his neck would never bring back Andrea nor Drew, but at least the character could no longer hurt anyone else.

2 Gustavo Fring

“Face Off” (Season 4, Episode 13)

Image via AMC

Gustavo Fring came across as a wonderful boss at Los Pollos Hermanos, if not an exacting one. But in his double life, it was clear he was anything but charming and forgiving. He clawed his way to the top of a criminal empire in some of the best episodes centered on his character, taking out many others along the way, including Don Eladio. He was Walt’s biggest rival, so naturally, fans wanted to see Gus die in epic fashion. And that they did.

After Gus thought he had the upper hand on Hector, visiting him in his retirement home ready to deliver a lethal injection, he got a surprise. As he stared into Hector’s eyes, wanting the man to look at his face as the last thing he sees, he realized something was off. Walt had helped Hector plant a bomb under his wheelchair. When it went off, everything exploded in flames. Out from the debris emerged Gus, with half of his face completely blown off. He held his head up high and straightened his tie before collapsing to the ground. The scene was like a piece of art.

1 Walter White

“Felina” (Season 5, Episode 16)

Image via AMC

No one wanted to see Walt die: he was one of the best TV anti-heroes. Fans could have watched another five seasons of Breaking Bad. But for the show to follow a believable trajectory, he had to die. Walt had terminal cancer. He hadn’t really been undergoing serious treatments, and he was pushing his body and mind to the limits. There was no way he would be able to survive for many more years to come unless he experienced something short of a miracle. Fans knew he had to die before the show was over, and the series handled it beautifully in one of the best TV series finales ever.

After tying up loose ends, including killing Gus, making sure he hid away money for his family, saying goodbye to his daughter, getting revenge of Gretchen (Jessica Hecht) and Elliott (Adam Godley), and eliminating Lydia, Walt met with Jack. He had grown his hair back, mirroring what he looked like in the first season before he became “Heisenberg.” He set up an elaborate spinning gun in a car and takes out numerous men at once after he and Jesse kill Jack and Todd. Walt begs Jesse to shoot him and put him out of his misery, but Jesse can’t bring himself to kill his once partner. He sees that Walt has a severe wound and will likely die anyway, so he leaves him the gun and tells him to do it himself. Just before Walt dies, he gets to reveal to Lydia that he poisoned her, then collapses and bleeds out with an odd smile. Why? Because Walt knows he did everything he needed to do to make sure his family was OK. He died finding the power he sought for so long, even if he lost everything to get it.

