As we've reached the 10th anniversary of its premiere, it's become fashionable to claim that Better Call Saul is better than Breaking Bad despite its lack of Emmy Awards and the fact it never had the cultural grip of its predecessor. Initially, spinning off Breaking Bad with a series about the show's comic relief, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), seemed like a fraught proposition, but the show by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould proved to be even more three-dimensional in its characterization and probing in its study of morality. Breaking Bad's humble beginnings evolved into a rich, expanded universe decades later. With these two powerhouse dramas, it's easy to overlook Gillian's sojourn into film. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie may not ascend to the peaks of its source material, but it reminds everyone of Gilligan's artistic craft and provides a satisfying conclusion to a beloved character.

'El Camino' Proved Vince Gilligan's Filmmaking Chops

Breaking Bad concluded on such a clean note, perhaps too cleanly for its own good in retrospect, that no one was demanding any successor to expand Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) universe in Albuquerque. Better Call Saul, following the titular criminal lawyer before meeting the high school chemistry teacher-turned-meth cook, showed that its protagonist had just as tragic of a downfall as Walt, one that would pave the way for more crime and bloodshed. In conjunction with Saul finding its groove and putting out incredible work that rivaled its predecessor, Vince Gilligan returned to his original show to tighten one loose strand. While Walt meets his fatal demise in the Breaking Bad finale, "Felina," Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who is freed from Jack's (Michael Bowen) enslavement, drives off from the meth lab in sheer exhilaration. However, Jesse's story, which saw harrowing trauma, is far from over.

El Camino, written and directed by Gilligan and released by Netflix, picks up where Jesse's arc immediately left off. After a brief moment of escape, Jesse is now on the run from the law and his captors. It's not a matter of survival for Jesse, but rather, an escape to Alaska, as he hopes to obtain the services of Saul's "Disappearer," Ed (Robert Forster), who he previously abandoned on the show to settle a score with Walt. With such a simple point-A-to-point-B narrative, Gilligan flashes back to Jesse's interactions with Walt, Todd (Jesse Plemons), and Mike (Jonathan Banks) while also providing the obligatory Breaking Bad fan service.

With its striking vistas and various stand-offs between a one-man army and cartel enforcers, Breaking Bad has been celebrated as a contemporary Western. With the resources of a feature-length film, Gilligan proved himself as a bonafide genre filmmaker, particularly when evoking the Westerns of Sergio Leone. El Camino, like your typical episode on AMC, is meticulously shot and staged, and the film uses the backdrop of the open New Mexico field to make Jesse feel minimal and overpowered, as all the odds are seemingly stacked against him. Jesse, now grizzled and having witnessed multiple lifetimes' worth of pain and anguish, becomes the ultimate Western outlaw just looking for a clean exit.

Upon release, El Camino faced criticism for being deemed inessential, serving as more of a filler episode or unnecessary coda rather than an insightful expansion of Breaking Bad lore like Better Call Saul. The film's lukewarm reception is perhaps indicative of a media culture too obsessed with world-building and expanded universes, as, removed from the apparatus of the Breaking Bad narrative, El Camino is the kind of rock-solid, handsomely crafted crime thriller that we wish to receive regularly. Ideally, Gilligan, who teased a new upcoming Apple TV series with Saul alum Rhea Seehorn, would make a no-frills thriller or Western with artful character sensibilities every two years.

Jesse Pinkman's Arc Was Completed in 'El Camino'