Ten years after Breaking Bad concluded, Walt and Jesse are back in business. Steering away from their usual line of work, the iconic duo have expanded their market in a new PopCorners ad for the Super Bowl, where they can be seen cooking chips. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returned to reprise their beloved roles for the commercial, which is a short parody of the first season finale of the show. Cranston previously appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Esurance back in 2015, a week before the premiere of the successful Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul.

In the ad, Walt and Jesse can be seen discussing the different flavors PopCorners has to offer, before going on to show off their product. Raymond Cruz makes a surprise return as Tuco Salamanca, one of Jesse and Walt's first clients. Tuco is seen very excited about what the duo has cooked, similar to the reaction he had when he tried Walt's other blue-colored work in the Breaking Bad episode "A No-Rough-Stuff-Type Deal". He then demands an extra flavor out of Walt and Jesse, in a reference to how Tuco treated the pair after the first deal they struck with him.

Cranston, who recently revealed he's working on a sequel to The Upside with Kevin Hart, starred in the second season of Your Honor, a legal drama where the actor played Michael Desiato. The character is a New Orleans judge who encourages his son (Hunter Doohan) to turn himself in after he commited a crime. Desiato hesitates to let his son go to the authorities after he discovers that the person his son hit with his car is the son of a very dangerous mob kingpin. Your Honor is available to stream in multiple platforms, including Prime Video.

Paul, on the other hand, starred in Riley Stearns' science fiction film Dual last year. The movie tells the story of Sarah (Karen Gillan), a young woman who decides to clone herself after she's diagnosed with a terminal disease. Sarah changes her mind after the procedure, requesting for her clone to be decommissioned. After her friends and family admit that they prefer the clone over her, Sarah must fight the duplicate to the death in order to determine who deserves to live. The film debut at last year's edition of the Sundance Film Festival and is currently available to stream on AMC+.

You can find PopCorners' ad featuring Walter White and Jesse Pinkman below: