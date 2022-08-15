Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.

While the name certainly suggests a relation to the massively popular Breaking Bad, Breaking Bear is described more as a parody of classic mobster shows like The Sopranos with a mix of Yogi Bear for comedic effect. The series is centered on a family of three bear siblings who are forced into the criminal world of drug selling in order to save their home from oil companies looking to frack near their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian Mafia, local Hell’s Angels, and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white.

Aside from DeLonge (Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker) much of Breaking Bear's executive production team is made up of Creepshow alumni, including Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods. Bradford Bricken (Twelve Forever) also executive produces through Cartel. Nitzberg, aside from creating the series, serves as the series showrunner and an executive producer. While The Wild and Wonderful Whites is Nizberg's most well-known on-screen project, he directed a number of other documentaries and shorts alongside producing three episodes of MIke Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus. Off-screen, he's recently received plaudits for his musical For the Love of a Glove and earned high praise and controversy with the Critics Musical of the Year Award-winner The Beastly Bombing.

DeLonge is best known as the frontman of Blink-182 who is quietly become an experienced writer and producer, with a number of shorts and documentaries under his belt. His next big project, his directorial debut Monsters of California, was co-written with Ian Miller as a "coming-of-age adventure with a sci-fi twist" and features Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien, and Arianne Zucker among others. He also produced the Toronto International Short Film Festival best animation winner Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker.

"When The Cartel pitched a series with cartoon animals as mobsters, I knew it was an offer I couldn’t refuse," Tubi's Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson said in a statement. "This is the perfect project to expand our adult animation offering after the stellar success of The Freak Brothers, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult humor." Tubi has made a harder push with adult animation of late, with the Pete Davidson, John Goodman, and Woody Harrelson-led The Freak Brothers leading the charge. The platform is also expanding with three exclusive animated movies courtesy of Bento Box Entertainment, including Pastacolypse, Millenial Hunter, and Big Bruh on top of its collection of older series.

There's no release date yet for Breaking Bear.