MGM's resurrected American International Pictures label has just released a weird and wild trailer for Tate Taylor's star-studded crime comedy Breaking News in Yuba County, and you really should check it out, if only to see Awkwafina's turn as some kind of badass.

Oscar winner Allison Janney stars as a housewife named Sue Buttons who becomes a local celebrity after her husband Karl (Matthew Modine) goes missing. As the investigation intensifies, Sue finds herself dodging a wannabe mobster (Awkwafina), a suspicious cop (Regina Hall), a local news reporter (Mila Kunis) who just so happens to be her half-sister, and Karl's deadbeat brother (Jimmi Simpson), all of whom are out to uncover the truth.

The dark comedy boasts an eclectic supporting cast that also includes Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clifton Collins Jr. and Keong Sim as Awkwafina's ruthless boss.

Image via Anna Kooris/American International Pictures

There is a lot going on in this trailer, as Janney seems to be doing her best Stuart Smalley impression (practically quoting her and Taylor's movie The Help in the process), while Awkwafina is seen fingering Janney's mouth and headbutting Sykes after the Curb Your Enthusiasm star points a gun at her vagina.

It's funny, I thought Breaking News in Yuba County was going to be one of those late-breaking films that would shake up this year's Oscar race, but I'm kind of relieved that it's not. This just looks like a fun small-town caper movie, and I plan to check it out when it premieres in select theaters and on digital platforms on Feb. 12.

Watch the trailer below, and for more on the various moves Awkwafina has been making of late, read up on her Netflix comedy with Sandra Oh and her gambling drama The Baccarat Machine.

