Some storytellers like their characters to directly address the audience, effectively breaking the fourth wall. This technique is often used to jar the audience, insert comedic reactions or meta references, build character or creative exposition.

Many filmmakers have found success in using this meta storytelling device. Take for example in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, when the two stoners wonder; who would watch a Jay and Silent Bob movie? The two then strike a quick snicker towards the audience. Unlike a mockumentary style, or The Office's talking head scenes, the character breaking the fourth usually isn't knowingly talking to a camera, but directly to the audience, using brief moments to cross the proverbial fourth wall and into the viewers dimension.

'Deadpool' (2016)

Deadpool follows Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) who clearly knows the audience is watching. The comedic chops of Reynold's takes every opportunity to invite the audience into the comedy, going full meta, and even making fun of itself. Adapted from the comics, Deadpool often breaks the fourth wall, his most notable jump through the page seen in Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe, when he exits his bloody adventure and into an office ready to slice down the writers too.

The first film depicts his origin story as a mercenary recently diagnosed with cancer who accepts an unsanctioned procedure giving him regeneration powers. The second, Deadpool 2 (2018), sees the foul mouth anti-hero team up with more killers to stop a time traveling assassin, and the long awaited third installment is hopefully coming down the pipeline soon.

'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' (2022)

She-Hulk follows a struggling attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), aka the Hulk. Through the course of flashbacks in the pilot episode, Jennifer transmits Bruce's Hulk powers and learns to control them before getting back to her life as a lawyer. However, like in her comics, Jennifer also returns with the ability to break the fourth wall.

It's possibly implied that Jennifer's newfound powers gave her the ability to break the fourth wall. After training with her cousin Bruce, the two enjoy his tiki bar when Jennifer casually mutters a line towards the camera, but then confusingly double takes, discovering her first wall break.

'Fleabag' (2016)

Fleabag, written and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is an incredibly witty use of breaking the fourth wall, or direct address. The first and only planned season was adapted from Waller-Bridge's stage play, following a promiscuous and feisty, but grief ridden, young woman who navigates her life in London. Following overwhelming acclaim and enthusiasm for the series, Waller-Bridge agreed to write a final second season.

The sharp dialogue and pinpoint situations are brilliantly supported by Fleabag's looks, cringes and comments towards the audience. Bridge's performance is incredibly natural as she uses a myriad of expression-filled glances towards the camera to imply her character motivations or react to others.

'High Fidelity' (2000)

High Fidelity co-written and staring John Cusack, follows Rob, a recently dumped man who owns a local record store in Chicago. Rob spends his days at work talking about music with his friends Barry (Jack Black) and Dick (Todd Louiso), while also explaining his thoughts directly to the audience. The fourth wall breaks increase when Rob's recent dumping pushes him to rehash all his former relationships.

Based on the book of the same name by Nick Hornby, the movie would go on to inspire the latest adaptation in the form of TV, High Fidelity (2020) starring Zoë Kravitz. Ironically, the 2000 film starred Kravitz's mother Lisa Bonet, as a singer, Maria de Salle, whose brief interactions with Rob gets broken down and analyzed. Like the movie, Kravitz's character Robyn, continues to address the audience as she recalls her past relationship failures.

'Wayne's World' (1992)

Wayne's World follows Mike Myers as the title character who frequently interacts with the camera in this lovable comedy classic based on the SNL skit. Operating out of Wayne's basement, Wayne and best friend, Garth Algar (Dana Carvey), broadcast their own TV show, Wayne's World, inviting local guests and causing no shortage of childish antics. By chance, their noticed by the sleazy TV Producer, Benjamin (Rob Lowe), who looks to manipulate the humble show for profit.

Wayne and Garth are the primary two characters who are aware of the audience and interact with it. In this instance, breaking the fourth wall is crafted out of the idea that a camera is following the duo around.

'Malcolm in the Middle' (2000)

Malcolm in the Middle is a hilarious family sitcom starring Frankie Muniz as Malcolm, a kid with a genius level intellect who frequently sidebars with the audience to let out his frustrations about his family. Flanked by two older brothers and one younger brother, as well as his overbearing, hyperactive, but lovable parents, Malcolm is continuously caught up in the family dysfunction while venting to the audience.

Spanning seven seasons, this fan-favorite sitcom of the 2000s provides a grungier take on the clean cut sitcom, focused on a struggling lower middle class, where the cynical tone is only lightened by pranks and comedic emotional eruptions. Focused on a "life's hard, deal with it" attitude Malcolm is able to use the fourth wall break as a terrific insert of comedy to elaborate on the absurdity of the situation.

Annie Hall (1977)

Annie Hall is a definitive entry into breaking the fourth wall, opening the film with a monologue and cutting away to address the audience on several occasions. Directed, written and starring Woody Allen, this romantic comedy also uses the fourth wall break to analyze his troubles, including topics concerning a mundane existence, sexual conundrums and movies. The film follows Alvy Singer (Allen), a comedian, who begins to rehash why his relationship with Annie (Diane Keaton) fell apart the year before

In one of the more humorous fourth wall breaks, Alvy and Annie are standing in line for a movie when a patron in line starts to flex his knowledge of philosopher Marshall McLuhan. Alvy steps out of the conversation with Annie to complain about the patron, only for the patron to do the same and demand the right to his opinion. Alvy gets one imaginary last jab by bringing out the real McLuhan who shuts the patron down once and for all.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort, the very real Wall Street stockbroker and con artist that lived a lavish life of debauchery before it all ultimately imploded onto him. Through excessive corruption and fraud Belfort was able to amass a small fortune before the authorities caught onto him, the black comedy directed by Martin Scorsese, chronicles the starts of Belfort's schemes and through his drug fueled, party heavy, life of luxury until its collapse, while recounting the events to the audience.

Living a life of financial crime, the everyday Belfort surely would carry himself with some secrecy, however the fourth wall breaks within the film take a dive into Belfort's unrestricted thoughts as he offers all his dirty secrets freely to the audience. In this way its like the audience gets a backstage pass to witness the depraved partying going on behind closed doors.

'Spaceballs' (1987)

In the classic Mel Brooks sci-fi parody Spaceballs, several characters interject the movie to talk to the audience, and in one occasion watch itself within the movie, like a mirror into the world of what the audience its watching. Its absolutely absurd and goofy as Brooks' parodies often do, but Spaceballs in particular takes it that extra step.

Clearly spoofing Star Wars, the movie even takes jabs a other properties like Alien and Planet of the Apes, as a rag tag smuggling duo, a princess and a droid look to avert destruction from the villanous Spaceballs.

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is arguably one of the most famous uses of breaking the fourth wall in pop culture as Ferris, played by Matthew Broderick, continues to clue in the audience on what's happening, give insight into its characters and some good ole faking out your parents tips. Adamant for a fun day off, Ferris fakes sick and wrangles his girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara), and his reluctant best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) for a day cruising around the city of Chicago.

Written by the titan of teen comedies, John Hughes (Sixteen Candles, Breakfast Club), Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a remarkably fun take on breaking the fourth wall, with Ferris explaining his day to the audience with witty comedy and an honest insight into the life of a teen on the precipice of adulthood.

