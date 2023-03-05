Done wrong, the third-act break-up can be predictable, corny, and just painful to sit through. Executed correctly, this foundational story structure can elevate the ending and push the correct pace for the final scenes of a movie. The third-act breakup isn't always necessarily the ending of a relationship, but it's a secondary catalyst that throws a wrench in the protagonist's plan, causing a pivot in the film's direction and potential character arc.

The last decade has produced a treasure trove of movies that take the standard filmmaking structure and give audiences breakups they didn't see coming or conclusions that were better than imagined. Spanning multiple genres, these films hit a home run with their transition from second to third acts, establishing an ending setup oh so satisfying.

10 'Brooklyn' (2015)

Beautifully adapted to screen from Colm Tóibín’s novel of the same name, Brooklyn is a love triangle that features a heart-wrenching choice between choosing a known life and an unknown future. Eilis (Saoirse Ronan) is an Irish immigrant finding her way in 1950s Brooklyn, New York. There she falls for and marries Tony (Emory Cohen), but when a tragic death calls her back to Ireland, a budding relationship sparks between Jim (Domhnall Gleeson) and Eilis.

A choice many cinematic characters are faced with, Eilis must choose between a predictable life she knows back home or embarking on an unsure adventure back in America. Love triangles are fickle and establishing a final break-up can go either way. Brooklyn demonstrates the power of choice and understanding that home is what and where you make it. By breaking up with Jim and her home country, Eilis is able to internalize those concepts and return to Tony.

9 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

A film about breaking up with reality and everything you think you know, Everything Everywhere All at Once is at its core a movie about breaking up with regrets. Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) is just trying to get through her business's tax audit when she's yanked into a whirlwind adventure where she must save the existence of everything she knows by exploring the multi-verse of lives she could have led.

As Evelyn discovers everything she could have been if she had chosen the opposite path in all of life's major decisions, she begins to feel regret and a whole slew of emotions causing her to sign the divorce papers filed by her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan). In the final act, Evelyn realizes her desperate need to patch the relationships she neglected and break up with the choices she didn't make, but support the ones she did while maintaining an open heart for those closest to her.

8 'Happiest Season' (2020)

While Hallmark blazed the trail for holiday break-ups, this Hulu original produced one of the best splits in the last decade. Happiest Season finds Abby (Kristen Stewart) traveling to spend the holidays with Harper's (Mackenzie Davis) family, the couple newly engaged. Harper admits that she hasn't come out to her family yet and that they must hide their relationship for the duration of their stay.

Like any standard rom-com, especially a holiday movie, the secret can only be hidden for so long and eventually boils over during familial turmoil. Where this break-up stands out is that Abby loves herself enough to leave when Harper fails to be honest with her family, knowing there's no happy ending where their love is a secret. While the pair does reconcile in the end, the break-up is 100% justifiable and real instead of merely a tool to move a plot along.

7 'The Big Sick' (2017)

Arguably, there are two break-ups that occur in this excellent true-story rom-com. Based on the real-life romance between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick features their relationship beginning in a meet-cute sort of happenstance, but Emily (Zoe Kazan) calls things off with Kumail (Nanjiani) when she learns he's kept their relationship secret from his family and their attempts at an arranged marriage. When Emily falls ill and is put into a medically-induced coma, Kumail stays by her side, despite their separation, and forms a tight bond with her parents (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano).

After Emily recovers, she essentially breaks up with Kumail a second time. It isn't until he moves cross-country to pursue his stand-up career that she realizes all he did for her. These set of break-ups stray away from the Nicholas Sparks-esque tales where there's an instant connection post-tragedy. Their reconciliation comes after a period of time, coming full circle in the final scenes.

6 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

A battle of the minds and personalities between a mother and future daughter-in-law, Rachel (Constance Wu) and Nick's (Henry Golding) break-up in Crazy Rich Asians demonstrates that absence makes the heart grow fonder. After traveling to Singapore for a wedding, Rachel, from a humble background, struggles to impress Nick's lavish and wealthy family. From the beginning, it was clear that Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh), Nick's mother, was never going to like Rachel. Her determination to drive the couple apart comes to a head at the wedding causing Rachel to break it off with Nick.

As Rachel contemplates her relationship and worth, she realizes that she realizes that she loves Nick enough to let him go instead of forcing him to choose between his mother and her. More importantly, she recognizes her value. During a final conversation with Eleanor after rejecting Nick's marriage proposal, Rachel gets the last word, finally earning Eleanor's respect. While the pair dramatically riding off into the sunset is standard to the genre, Rachel and Nick's break-up reveals the importance of self-love and self-respect that comes first before a relationship.

5 'Midsommar' (2019)

Great third-act break-ups are not exclusive to the romance and drama genres. Midsommar presented a terrifying dissolution that left audiences stunned. With their relationship hanging by a single strand, Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) travel to a Swedish midsummer festival that slowly becomes a violently disturbing encounter with a pagan cult.

RELATED: 10 Horror Movies From The Last Decade That Deserved Oscar NominationsTheir relationship was doomed from the start as Dani battled depression from a traumatic family loss, and Christian was not the support system she needed. As the movie progresses, the tension builds between the two and ultimately bursts after he cheats on her with a young woman from the cult. Spurned, Dani begins to utilize her authority as the May Queen and allows Christian to be sewn into a bear hide and burned alive (yes, very intense). The break-up provided one of the best "no turning back now" character arcs for Dani that cinema has seen in the last decade.

4 'Adrift' (2018)

The third-act break-up isn't exclusive to the characters onscreen. Adrift provided a breakup between viewers and the reality they thought was playing out onscreen. Based on a true story, Tami Oldham (Shailene Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Sam Claflin) unknowingly sail into one of the most devastating hurricanes in history. Shipwrecked with Richard badly injured, Tami must figure out how to survive, the history of their love story playing out onscreen as they attempt to do so.

Where this film strays from its source material is in its third act twist, devastating viewers. Richard never survived the wreck and his presence post-hurricane was in Tami's mind the entire time. This break-up shocked viewers as they watch Tami's solitary journey replay without Richard by her side. In the true tale, Oldham survived for 41 days at sea following the aftermath of Hurricane Raymond and Richard's death.

3 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

One of the best revenge movies from the last decade, Promising Young Woman offers a delicious third-act breakup with an even better conclusion. Cassie (Carey Mulligan) is out to traumatize young men that prey on young women, keeping a so-called body-count book of those she's managed to scare straight. Her mission stems from the college rape that led her best friend to suicide, and none of the involved parties were punished.

Throughout the film, audiences find Cassie slowly abandoning her vendetta after she meets and falls for Ryan (Bo Burnham), seemingly the one male from her past that is actually a decent guy. As she uncovers more secrets about the day her friend was raped, she discovers Ryan's involvement prompting a black-mail break-up at the top of the third act. This is a perfect cinematic example of a break-up where there's no forgiveness for the male antagonist and Cassie exacts her revenge, sealing the deal with a juicy text to Ryan just before the credits roll.

2 'Sound of Metal' (2019)

Breaking up with an old life and the dream of a past reality is a tough pill to swallow, but Sound of Metal certainly executed it masterfully. Ruben's (Riz Ahmed) world is turned upside down when he begins to lose his hearing, and subsequently his world as a heavy-metal musician. Putting his relationship with bandmate Lou (Olivia Cooke) on pause, Ruben seeks out a deaf community to try and get his life back on track.

As he struggles with his new identity and place in the deaf world, Ruben tries to keep contact with his old life and Lou. Toward the final scenes and act of the film, audiences discover that Lou has moved on with her life and is turning over her own leaf. Ruben has to let go of what was and accept what will be without her. A painful, but beautiful revelation, Sound of Metal excellently utilizes the third-act break-up for more than its stereotypical purpose.

1 'La La Land' (2016)

Words cannot explain how devastated La La Land audiences were to discover that this pair did not end up together. Chasing their separate dreams in L.A., Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a struggling jazz musician, fall in love by chance only to be driven apart the further they delve into their aspiring careers realizing fairytale endings don't always include each other.

At the peak of Sebastian's touring, Mia needs him the most and the pair can't seem to find common ground to merge their love for each other with supporting their passions. When Sebastian fails to see Mia's seemingly disastrous show, she calls it off and returns home to Nevada only to have Sebastian pull her back to L.A. for one last audition. The final scenes play out how their lives could have been together, but never were in one of the most beautifully devastating film endings ever.

