The Big Picture Dermot Mulroney takes on a gripping role in crime thriller Breakwater as ex-convict Ray Childress, showcasing his intense and versatile acting skills.

The intriguing trailer hints at a complex storyline with unexpected twists, keeping viewers guessing until the end.

Breakwater features a talented cast, including Mena Suvari and Sonja Sohn, and is set to release in theaters, digital, and on demand on December 22.

Dermot Mulroney is going completely rogue in the trailer for Vertical and Loose Cannon Pictures’ upcoming crime thriller Breakwater. The trailer, which Collider is excited to exclusively share today, tells viewers that they’ll need to “see it through to the end,” promising plenty of twists and turns along the way. Directed by James Rowe, who also penned the script, Breakwater marks the filmmaker’s second feature since his directorial debut, Blue Ridge Fall arrived over two decades ago.

The jarring opening moments of the trailer see Mulroney’s character, Ray Childress, snapping back to life in the back of an ambulance. Snatching a police officer’s gun, Ray makes a break for it, leaping from the vehicle and dashing off into the woods. Painting a semi-clear backstory, we learn that Ray is an ex-convict who befriended another prisoner named Dovey (Darren Mann, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) during his time behind bars. A seemingly dedicated father, Ray asks that Dovey seek out his daughter to check up on her, repaying an unnamed favor that Dovey owes his friend. The mystery takes off from here as Dovey finds Ray’s adult child only to discover that his pal has been hiding a boatload of information from him. Sticking to the film’s promise, the trailer keeps viewers guessing until its final moments as an escaped Ray is on the hunt for his daughter and her child - but for what purpose the trailer never reveals.

Despite the movie not receiving much publicity, it has quite a talented cast, with familiar faces popping up from a handful of celebrated titles. Alongside Mulroney and Mann, Breakwater also features performances from BAFTA-nominated actress Mena Suvari (American Beauty), Sonja Sohn (The Wire), Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), and Alyssa Goss (The Bobby Brown Story).

Dermot Mulroney’s History of Horror

Sure, Mulroney is easily recognizable as the leading man in Rupert Everett’s 1997 rom-com classic My Best Friend’s Wedding, but the actor certainly has a knack for performing in a dark drama or horror flick. In the past, he’s graced the screen in titles including David Fincher’s Zodiac and Leigh Whannell’s whack at the Insidious franchise in the prequel, Insidious: Chapter 3. More recently, Mulroney added his name and body count to the fan-favorite slasher franchise, Scream, in 2023’s sixth installment. While those brown eyes may be charming, they also hold an incredible intensity that makes Mulroney the perfect match for a character like Ray Childress in Breakwater.

Where to Watch Breakwater

Breakwater is set to land in theaters, digital and on demand on December 22, just in time to add a little shakeup to your holiday movie binge. Check out the trailer in the player above, and a new poster for the film below: