The Legend of Zelda fans won’t come back to Hyrule this year, as Nintendo just pushed the release date for the sequel to Breath of the Wild to Spring 2023. The game was still on track for a 2022 release on Nintendo’s last financial report, but in a new video published today, Breath of the Wild 2 producer Eiji Aonuma apologizes to fans while revealing the highly-anticipated sequel is getting delayed.

In the video, Aonuma reveals the Breath of the Wild 2 team decided to extend the game’s development, pushing its release date to 2023. While Aonuma doesn’t explain why the game was delayed, several factors could affect the sequel’s development. First, the pandemic changed the workflow in game studios in the last couple of years. Then, the popularity of open-world games leads developers to push the boundaries of the genre, which in turn demands more time to complete a game. Also, since Breath of the Wild was so revolutionary to The Legend of Zelda franchise, it’s no wonder Nintendo is being extra careful to make sure the sequel will blow fans’ minds once it's finally released.

The announcement video also underlines how the sequel doubled down on the sense of freedom Breath of the Wild was able to create by adding new mechanics that’ll allow the player to wander around however they like. In the sequel, besides exploring the lands of Hyrule, players will also wander through a shattered kingdom in the skies.

The sequel to Breath of the Wild was first announced in 2019. After that, Nintendo kept silent about the project until 2021’s E3, when the company released a trailer filled with secrets. While we still don’t know details about the sequel, the trailer confirms that Ganon’s evil influence threatens Hyrule once again, and this time his dark energy will literally shatter the land. However, the destroyed world brings new possibilities, as Link is seen gliding in the wind to reach distant locations, and even reversing gravity to explore this new version of Hyrule.

After the Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, Nintendo pushed new The Legend of Zelda titles every year. After Breath of the Wild, the system also saw Skyward Sword and Link’s Awakening remakes, a new title in the Hyrule Warriors franchise, emulation of classics such as A Link to the Past and Ocarina of Time, and even a crossover with indie hit Crypt of the Necrodancer. Now that Breath of the Wild 2 was officially delayed, Nintendo will likely release other Zelda-related titles for the Switch in 2022, such as the ports of the Wii U version of Twilight Princess and The Wind Waker.

The sequel to Breath of the Wild will hit the Nintendo Switch sometime between March and June of 2023. Check out Aonuma’s announcement video below:

