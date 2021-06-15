After two long years without any news on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, we finally got some new footage and a release date for the highly-anticipated sequel. The new footage, revealed by Nintendo during its E3 2021 conference, also teases us with a world destroyed by Ganon’s evil influence, as Hyrule is shattered and made into small islands in the sky.

With the new footage, Nintendo rebuilds the hype surrounding Breath of the Wild 2. Just as it was teased on the game’s reveal teaser, Ganon’s evil influence threatens Hyrule once again, and this time his dark energy will literally shatter the land. The destroyed world, however, brings new possibilities, as Link is seen gliding in the wind to reach distant lands, and even reversing gravity to explore this new version of Hyrule. By the looks of it, Nintendo doubled-down on the sense of freedom Breath of the Wild was able to create, by adding new mechanics that’ll allow the player to wander around however they like.

The best part of the teaser, however, is the release window Breath of the Wild 2 now has. The game is set for a 2022 release, and while there’s about a year or more to wait, it feels good to finally have something to expect. Fans of the franchise have been in the dark ever since the game was revealed during E3 2019, with much speculation surrounding a possible Breath of the Wild 2 release this year, in celebration of the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda franchise. When it became clear this would not happen, we all started to wonder how long we would have to wait patiently before getting back to Hyrule. Lucky for us, not that long.

There are a lot of hidden details in the new Breath of the Wild 2 footage, and we’ll definitely release a full trailer breakdown tomorrow, here at Collider, so we can go through the new footage frame by frame. We’ll also have Skyward Sword’s remaster coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 16 to keep us busy while we wait for the Breath of the Wild 2 release in 2022. For now, you can check the new trailer below.

