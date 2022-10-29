Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for the upcoming second season of Indian thriller series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Starring Bollywood's Abhishek Bachchan in essentially a dual role as a psychiatrist and a serial killer, Into the Shadows is a spinoff of Prime Video’s 2018 series Breathe, which starred Amit Sadh and R. Madhavan.

Sadh reprises his role as the policeman Kabir Sawant, who discovered in the previous season that the psychiatrist Dr. Avinash Sabharwal and the masked criminal, J, are the same person. The last season revolved around Dr. Sabharwal being forced to carry out murders in order to save his kidnapped daughter. It was eventually revealed that J is an evil alter-ego of Dr. Sabharwal's, seeking vengeance against the people behind his childhood trauma.

The second season appears to continue where the first left off, with J having staged a breakout from the psychiatric facility that Dr Sabharwal had been committed to. The series combines the psychological drama of The Silence of the Lambs with Indian mythology. For instance, J’s M.O. in the first season was to force Dr. Sabharwal to commit murders based on the 10 “sins” of the demon king Ravana, from the Ramayana.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: ‘Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom’ Trailer Revisits Harrowing Tale of Mob Justice

The new trailer teases that J has unfinished business. But Kabir is onto him. “It’s not over, J is back,” Kabir says, as we watch another man being killed in a gruesome manner. J promises that he won’t rest until Ravana’s six remaining “heads” aren’t severed, nor will he “release” Dr. Sabharwal. The trailer ends with Kabir telling Dr. Sabharwal/J that his “time is up.”

It must be noted that neither of the two previous seasons was particularly well received, if the schlocky premise hadn’t given that away yet. Most obviously, the show plays into the problematic stereotype of showing individuals with Dissociative Identity Disorder as having psychopathic tendencies. Additionally, the show also attracted criticism for illogical plotting and stilted performances. Although everyone involved took a victory lap after its release, and claimed that it was popular among the masses.

Bachchan is the son of perhaps the most legendary Bollywood star of all time, Amitabh Bachchan, whom Western audiences might remember from his cameo appearance in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby. After nearly two decades in the business, the younger Bachchan, in recent years, has appeared exclusively in streaming releases, such as Ludo, on Netflix; The Big Bull, on Disney+ Hotstar; Bob Biswas, on ZEE5; and most recently, Dasvi, which was released on both Netflix and JioCinema.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, and written by Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande, Into the Shadows is co-written and directed by Mayank Sharma. Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, and Naveen Kasturia co-star. Breathe: Into the Shadows will return with new episodes on November 9. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.