‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ Trailer Finds Bollywood Superstar Searching for Missing Daughter

Amazon has released a trailer for its Indian crime series Breathe: Into the Shadows led by Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan, and coming to Prime Video on July 10.

Bachchan plays Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, whose six-year-old daughter Siya is kidnapped. Amit Sadh reprises his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant, who takes the lead of the case amidst the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime Branch. His investigation faces obstacles at every turn, and as Avinash and his wife get closer to the truth, the mysterious kidnapper demands an unusual ransom — Dr. Sabharwal must kill someone. How far will this doting father go to reunite with his little girl?

Bachchan and leading South Indian actress Nithya Menen make their streaming debuts in Breathe: Into the Shadows, which co-stars Saiyami Kher in a prominent role. The 12-episode series hails from Abundantia Entertainment, whose Mayank Sharma created and directed the show, and also served as one of four writers alongside Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories can watch the series in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali. The show will also be available with subtitles in multiple languages, including English, and you can turn on closed captioning when you watch the trailer below. I’m a sucker for a good crime series, regardless of where it’s from, so I plan to step Into the Shadows when this series premieres later this month.

