Sci-fi enthusiasts gather around. If the idea of a world in which decreased oxygen levels have left the Earth's surface uninhabitable fills you with a dreadful fascination, this action-packed thriller is the one for you. Starring Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls) and Quvenzhane Wallis (Annie) as mother-and-daughter Maya and Zora, Breathe takes place in an oxygen-less world, with the remaining survivors forced to live underground, and only able to travel to the dangerous surface with state-of-the-art equipment. Years earlier, Maya's husband, Darius (Common), never came home and is thought to have died on the decimated Earth above. However, when two pushy strangers arrive with news about Darius and demand access to Maya and Zora's bunker, the pair find themselves regretting ever opening the door as their ultimate fight for survival begins.

Joining Hudson, Wallis, and Common in the incredible cast are Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) as Tess, Sam Worthington (Avatar) as Lucas, Raul Castillo (Cassandro) as Micah, Dan Martin (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Mike, and Kaliswa Brewster (Billions) as Harriet. Breathe is directed by Stefon Bristol, the man behind Netflix's time-traveling action adventure, See You Yesterday.

Keep reading to find out where you can watch and stream Breathe.

When Is 'Breathe' Coming to Movie Theaters?

Breathe will be released in limited release on April 26, 2024, in select theaters across the United States and Canada. It seems cinema fans will be spoiled for choice on April 26, with the highly-anticipated movies Challengers, Boy Kills World, and Humane all releasing on the same day.

Check out the section below to see when and where Breathe is playing near you.

'Breathe' Showtimes

Click on the link below to visit Fandango and check out showtimes, theaters, and ticket availability near you:

What is Breathe About?

Image via Variance Films

Read the official plot synopsis below:

Watch the Official 'Breathe' Trailer

​​​

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Warner Bros. Entertainment released the trailer for Breathe on their official YouTube channel in March 2024. The two-minute-long video begins with the disappearance of Maya's husband and Zora's father, Darius. After leaving the family bunker for a quick trip above ground and clad in a protective suit, we last see Darius with his oxygen levels dangerously low before his fate is left unknown. In the three years since, Maya and Zora have been unable to contact Darius via their radio and haven't seen a living thing. Soon, however, they encounter human life - but these intense strangers might be more than they seem. After fleeing the unknown pair during a supply run, Maya and Zora lock themselves back down in their bunker, but it's not long before the strangers begin pleading to be let in. One of the strangers, Tess, claims to know Darius and says she needs access to his home-made O2 generator as it could be the key to rebuilding the world. When Maya and Zora let Tess and her accomplice inside, they realize they might have made the worst mistake of their lives.

When Is 'Breathe' Coming to Streaming and VOD?

Image via Variance Films and Warner Bros.

Breathe will hit VOD and digital platforms on April 26, 2024, alongside its limited theatrical release.

With Warner Bros. handling the trailer marketing and distribution, it's likely Breathe will be available to stream on Max very soon, joining a fantastic collection of movies.

More Movies Like 'Breathe' That You Can Watch Right Now

If you're looking for more movies like Breathe, we have a few suggestions listed below. Here's what to stream after seeing Breathe in a theater near you.

Leave the World Behind (2023)

Image via Netflix

One of the most popular apocalypse movies of 2023, Leave the World Behind begins with a couple (Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke) and their two children leaving the city to enjoy a family vacation. While relaxing on the beach, a shocking incident kick-starts a domino effect of events that lead to the end of the world as we know it. Panicked and wanting to protect their family from an increasingly dangerous situation, they flee back to their luxurious vacation home. However, later that evening, in the middle of a country-wide blackout, two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha'la) knock on their door, hoping to spend the night. Torn between trusting the strangers and keeping their guard up, things quickly begin to spiral out of control.

Watch on Netflix

Air (2015)

Image via Skybound Entertainment

Set in an alternate future in which oxygen on Earth is non-existent, Air centers on two engineers (Norman Reedus and Djimon Hounsou) tasked with saving the human race. While guarding a group of precious survivors placed in a state of hibernation, the two men struggle to keep a hold of their own sanity.

Watch on Apple TV

Oxygen (2021)

Image via Netflix

An intense French-language movie, Oxygen, follows the story of a woman (Melanie Laurent) awakening in a cryogenic chamber. With no memories of how she got there and no knowledge of the state of the outside world, the woman fights to regain her memories before her tiny chamber runs out of oxygen.

Watch on Netflix