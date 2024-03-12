The Big Picture Jennifer Hudson fights for survival in sci-fi thriller Breathe, set in a world where Earth's oxygen supply has run out.

Director Stefon Bristol aims to scare viewers into caring about climate change through the film's message of saving the planet for future generations.

Breathe showcases a vibrant blend of space gear, intense survival scenes, and a powerful theme of parental sacrifice.

Life as we know it has come to an end, and Jennifer Hudson is just trying to ensure her daughter’s survival in a new set of exclusive to Collider images for Stefon Bristol’s sci-fi thriller, Breathe. Set in the future, the film poses the question: what would happen if Earth’s oxygen supplies dried up, leaving it uninhabitable for humans? For Hudson’s Maya and her daughter, Zora (Quvenzhané Wallis), it means fighting for their lives after putting their trust in the wrong people.

After Maya’s husband, Darius, is presumed to be dead, a pair of strangers arrive at the family’s bunker claiming to know what happened to the missing man. An inventor, Darius, created an oxygen suit to give the wearer access to the highly sought-after element, making himself and his loved ones a prime target for those with ill intentions. In the images, we see Hudson, Wallis, and the rest of the ensemble cast, which includes Milla Jovovich, Raúl Castillo, Common, and Sam Worthington, decked out in their full space gear and fighting to survive another day in this new normal.

Switching between what we presume to be life from the safety of the bunker to the harsh elements of the outside world, the vibrant color palettes for Breathe reach out and grab the viewer. Inside, the characters appear safe - even if emotionally traumatized - while the other shots depict the harsh reality that looks like the Earth has stepped back in time to the days of the Wild West except for the terrifying twist that life is now on the surface of the sun.

Stefon Bristol’s Love For Sci-Fi

Close

Along with the stills, several of the shots from our exclusive look at Breathe feature the project’s helmer in his element. A mentee of Spike Lee, Bristol worked with the legendary director on a handful of his projects, with Lee backing his protégé when Bristol was tapped by Netflix to direct the film, See You Yesterday. Shaping his latest undertaking to not only be a unique piece of sci-fi cinema, Bristol also wanted it to “scare” viewers into better caring about climate change. In a statement paired with the stills, the director said,

“The message of the film is about having the audience realize that we are on the verge of leaving our children and future generations with a terrible planet. The characters keep talking and thinking about their children. They are more concerned about the survival of their children than themselves. The future generations do not deserve this. We have to give our children the tools to help sustain and re-grow the Earth.”

Check out the full set of Breathe shots in the gallery above and see the movie in cinemas, on digital, and on demand on April 26.