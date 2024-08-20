The Big Picture Breathe, starring Jennifer Hudson and Milla Jovovich, lands on Paramount+ on August 27.

Written by Doug Simon and directed by Stefon Bristol, the post-apocalyptic film follows a mother-daughter duo.

Despite mixed reviews, Breathe aims to captivate audiences with its intense survival storyline.

The post-apocalyptic action thriller which released in select theaters overseas has finally found a new streaming home. Breathe, which stars Jennifer Hudson and Milla Jovovich, will officially begin streaming on Paramount+ on August 27. The film follows a mother and daughter trying to survive in an oxygen-less world who must come together and protect each other when violent invaders show up on their doorstep, claiming to know their missing father/husband. In addition to Hudson and Jovovich, Breathe also stars Sam Worthington, Common, and Raúl Castillo, and the film currently sits at an 18% score from critics and a 22% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Filming for Breathe took place in late 2022 in Pennsylvania.

Breathe was written by Doug Simon, who made his feature screenplay debut in 2010 with Brotherhood, the crime thriller starring Trevor Morgan, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Arlen Escarpeta. He also penned the script for Demonic in 2015, the supernatural horror film starring Dustin Milligan and Cody Horn. Stefon Bristol was tapped to direct Breathe. Bristol made his feature debut in 2019 with the Netflix original movie See You Yesterday, a series which he also co-wrote with Fredrica Bailey. Bristol's next project on the slate is Gordon Hemingway & The Real of Cthulu, the horror film which is currently in production.

What Are the Most Popular Projects Streaming on Paramount+?

While Ryan Reynolds has Deadpool & Wolverine dominating the box office, he also has a team-up with The Office actors John Krasinski and Steve Carell that has been topping the Paramount+ chart for weeks now with IF. Both of the Tom Cruise-led Jack Reacher films are also floating around in the Paramount+ top 10, with another Cruise flick in Top Gun: Maverick refusing to give up its spot in the 8-10 range. Mark Wahlberg also has two movies in the Paramount+ top 10; both Shooter and Four Brothers have been making waves on the streaming chart for the better part of August. As for TV shows, SpongeBob SquarePants remains the most popular series on Paramount+, but other police procedurals like Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and NCIS are always in the top 10, with popular sitcoms like Everybody Loves Raymond and The King of Queens recently sneaking into the top 10.

Breathe stars Jennifer Hudson and Milla Jovovich and was written by Doug Simon and directed by Stefon Bristol.