Élite is ending, but Netflix is not done with Carlos Montero yet. The Élite creator has a new medical drama coming soon, and a new look, courtesy of Variety, teases a thrilling ride in one of the most stressful environments in the world. Breathless (Spanish title is Respira) has an interesting premise with a twist that sets it apart from dealing with regular medical stuff like treating illnesses, surgery, and staff drama.

The series looks at what would happen if the healthcare system's needs superseded a patient's. To save the entire system, doctors must break the Hippocratic oath or risk complete breakdown. The series will feature high-stakes surgeries and thrilling ambulance rides instead of focusing on tense action sequences and desperate crises over the more sensationalized personal drama of standard medical dramas. The official series synopsis teases the main character and the show's conflict when doctors go on strike to protect the healthcare system.

Read the official series synopsis:

"Biel is one of the residents who has been working in a public hospital for several months. Hundreds of shifts, thousands of hours, which barely leave him time for his life. But it is his vocation, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to become the best doctor. What he does not imagine is that a total strike will break out in the hospital, with no minimum services. The doctors are forced to do this to try to raise public awareness of their essential work and to protest against all the intolerable cuts that the public health system is suffering. But Biel and the other residents do not know whether to go along with this strike that could have fatal consequences for patients. And from this conflict we will get to know each of them in their day-to-day life: who are these young people who go out of their way in the hospital, assuming excessive responsibility, and who are these adults willing to lose everything in order to fight for what they believe in?"

Who Is Behind 'Breathless'?

Netflix has seen several successful dramas out of Spain and, as a result, it has a robust roster of actors from the country. Manu Rios worked with Montero on ​É​​​​​​lite, and they reunite in Breathless, where he plays Biel. Najwa Nimri stole the show in Money Heist as Alicia Sierra and will star as Patricia. Of the whole series cast, Nimri was the only one whose role was written specifically with her in mind. Other cast members include Aitana Sánchez-Gijón (Parallel Mothers) as Pilar, Blanca Suárez (Cable Girls) as Jessica, Alfonso Bassave as Luis, and Borja Luna as Nestor.

There is no release date or trailer yet. In the meantime, you can watch Élite on Netflix.

