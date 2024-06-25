The Big Picture Get ready for the pulse-pounding tension of Breathless, a new medical drama from the creator of Elite, premiering August 30.

Join Manu Ríos, Najwa Nimri, Blanca Suárez, and more in the heart-pounding action at the Joaquín Sorolla hospital.

The upcoming series promises to deliver intense drama and high-stakes emotion, echoing the success of Elite on Netflix.

Creator of Elite, Carlos Montero, will soon be back after teaming up again with Netflix to produce Breathless, a medical drama with its finger on the pulse of suspense. The first trailer for the series has now been revealed and promises plenty of tension and high-stakes emotion, taking the intense teen drama of Elite and putting it on the wards of a hospital. The trailer features a first look at the series' cast in action, as several of them break the fourth wall to declare their dedication to the oath of their profession. However, that oath is easier said than followed, with the rest of the trailer treating viewers to a wild, winding walk through the action-packed corridors of the Joaquín Sorolla hospital.

The ensemble featured in the trailer includes the likes of Manu Ríos, Najwa Nimri, Blanca Suárez, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Alfonso Bassave, and Borja Luna, with the drama promised to premiere on Netflix on August 30. Cited on Variety, an official synopsis for the upcoming medical drama reads:

"The Joaquín Sorolla is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved every day. Doctors and residents work their fingers to the bone in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff that lives increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what will become an unprecedented and drastic strike."

'Elite' is One of Netflix's Most Popular Non-English Titles

The upcoming Breathless will see the reuniting of creator Montero and actor Ríos, with both working together previously on the smash-hit Spanish show, Elite. A teen series with one eye on angst-fueled drama and another on biting social commentary, the show has proven over seven seasons to be one of the most popular non-English titles Netflix has to offer. This peaked with a rollercoaster Season 3, which has thus far been the most watched on all seven on Netflix. Elite shows no signs of slowing down either, with the upcoming eighth season set to premiere on July 26 following the cliffhanger ending of Season 7. Sadly, this will be the show's last, although it has been promised that the series will end on a high note.

With such success coming seemingly naturally to Montero, it is likely that, given his strong relationship with Netflix, plenty of faith will be put into Breathless. The trailer certainly backs this up, with the infectious oozing of tension that permeates through the screen suggesting this is one series viewers won't want to miss.

The Breathless trailer has been officially released and can be watched above. You can catch up with all seasons of Montero's other series, Elite, right now on Netflix.

Elite When three working-class teenagers begin attending an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder. Release Date October 5, 2018 Cast Omar Ayuso , Itzan Escamilla , Miguel Bernardeau , Aron Piper Main Genre Drama Seasons 8

