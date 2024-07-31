The Big Picture Get ready to feel the pulse racing with Najwa Nimri and Blanca Suárez in Breathless, premiering August 30 on Netflix.

Follow the journey of Biel in the upcoming medical drama as he fights for better conditions during a hospital strike.

Elite may be dominating the charts, but Breathless from the same creator promises to be a must-watch on Netflix.

The next project from the creators of one of the biggest Netflix teen dramas just got an exciting new look. The official Netflix X account has unveiled a new trailer for Breathless, the upcoming medical drama which is set to premiere on the platform on August 30. Breathless comes from Carlos Montero, the creator of Elite, one of the biggest Netflix crime thrillers which ran for eight seasons and just aired its final season less than a week ago. Breathless stars Najwa Nimri as Patricia Segura, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Blanca Suárez as Jésica, Manu Ríos as Biel, and many more, with Paola Michelle also receiving a writing credit for one episode of the series. Marta Font Pascual and David Pinillos will each direct an episode of Breathless.

Breathless follows Biel (Rios), a resident at a public hospital who has spent the last several months of his life training to become a doctor. Despite dedicating all of this time, a general strike breaks out in the hospital as workers fight for minimal services and fair living conditions, and protest cuts to public health. When Biel and the other residents support the strike and fight for better conditions for those who will visit in the future, they quickly learn that the patients already checked in are the ones who will suffer the consequences.

What Are the Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix?

The aforementioned teen drama Elite, which comes from the same creator behind Breathless, is currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts after the series finale aired on July 26. However, it lands just behind Cobra Kai, which is the number one streaming show on Netflix, with the recently released third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla also landing in the top 10.

The Netflix original rom com starring Harry Connick Jr. and Agni Scott, Find Me Falling, is currently the top movie streaming on the platform, with Minions: the Rise of Gru profiting from the success of Despicable Me 4's recent premiere on theaters, and James Cameron's Titanic also sneaking into the top 10.

All eight episodes of Breathless premiere on August 30. Check out the new trailer for the series above and watch Elite, the show from the Breathless creator, exclusively on Netflix.

Elite When three working-class teenagers begin attending an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder. Cast Omar Ayuso , Itzan Escamilla , Miguel Bernardeau , Aron Piper Main Genre Drama Seasons 8

