After saying goodbye to the short-lived DCTV show, Stargirl, Brec Bassinger has signed onto not one, not two, but three heart-pounding projects. The first is the sixth Final Destination film, Final Destination: Bloodlines. The second will be next year's The Man in the White Van, and now it's been announced that Bassinger will lead a new coming-of-age thriller called The Evilry.

According to Deadline, the film's plot is being kept tight under wraps other than it will be centered on visiting a relative with a dark secret. Joining Bassinger is fellow DCTV alum, Dylan Walsh (Superman & Lois), Teri Polo (The Fosters) Marissa Reyes (Ganymede), Evan Ross (The Loneliest Boy in the World), Tony Pierce (The Bodyguard), and Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3). Kampouris will play the relative keeping a dark secret.

The project is slated to be directed by Alexander Garcia, who is also writing the script. Multi-Valence Productions, Garcia's production company, will also bring in Joanna Quezada, Mike Nease, and Chris Bradds as producers. Anne Stimac, Fabian Alomar, David Bertolino, and Jason Baker are also producing. Scott Huneryager and William Day Frank will serve as executive producers on the project.

Horror and Thriller For the Next Generation Started Long Before 'The Evilry'

With the remake and subsequent sequel of Stephen King's It, the horror/sci-fi of M3GAN, the pre-teen vampire ballerina terrorizing young adults, and exposing Chucky to a new generation of fans, the horror and thriller genres have been targeting their latest projects towards the next generation of viewers. There's fan service, such as returning cast members in the Scream franchise, but there's also newer or revived (ironically enough) ideas in movies like Abigail and M3GAN.

The ideas are appealing to the generation that has grown up, at least in some part in the digital age, whether they reminder the time of dial-up internet slowly morphing into Wi-Fi or if they were handed an iPad at a young age, the timing of the concept of a coming-of-age thriller couldn't be more apt. With the success of adapting the murder-mystery A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and fans falling in love with a movie like Lisa Frankenstein, these two genres have a wide berth right now to push the envelope towards the next generation.

According to Deadline, the principal photography for The Evilry will begin next month in Louisiana. No production timeline for filming or locations has been released.

Stay with Collider for the latest on The Evilry.