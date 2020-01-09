First Trailer for FX’s ‘Breeders’ Suggests That Parenting Might Be Kind of Hard

0

Thanks to FX’s (well-deserved imho) reputation for being a go-to spot for slick dramas, it’s easy to forget it also birthed some of our best comedies, like the mighty, long-lasting It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the brilliant Better Things, and the criminally underpraised You’re the Worst. The network looks to keep that streak alive with Breeders, the parenting-is-hard series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

Co-created by Freeman, Chris Addison, and showrunner Simon Blackwell, Breeders follows Ally (Haggard) and Paul (Freeman), parents already juggling life with young children when Ally’s estranged father (Michael McKean) shows up at their front door. “I would die for those kids, but often, I also want to kill them,” Freeman says in the trailer, which seems to sum up the entire vibe. This isn’t exactly new territory for a prestige comedy to explore—especially for FX!—but hey, the whole things seems charming.

Check out the trailer below. Breeders debuts on FX on March 2. For more out of the network’s big press day, here are the first trailers for Mrs. America and DEVS, along with an update on Atlanta season 3.

Here is the official synopsis for Breeders: