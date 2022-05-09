FX has just released a new teaser for the upcoming third season of their dark comedy series, Breeders. Breeders tells the story of modern family life and the sides of parenting not many people want to face. The show is created by Martin Freeman, Chris Addison, and Simon Blackwell. Season 3 of the series will see Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, and Eve Prenelle returning as the central cast. Season 2 of Breeders left off on a bit of a shocking note, with teenager Luke punching his dad Paul (Freeman) in the face and the family on the cusp of falling apart.

The new teaser, which has been dubbed "Office," opens with Paul telling his boss that he has to leave work early. His boss asks him if this is because he's under the weather, causing Paul to start oversharing. He talks about his back problems before the audience is shown the man laying on the ground in pain while his family stares at him from the couch. He then says he has to spend time with his kids, but a cutaway to his daughter proves otherwise. Paul finally tells his boss his son needs him, but another cutaway that shows him screaming into a pillow in his son's room proves it's actually the opposite. The teaser ends with Paul turning to his wife and exclaiming that everything is fine, but it's obvious that that isn't really the case.

Breeders is a joint production between Sky One and FX. The show's first season premiered back in May 2020 and was the first show on FX to drop episodes on Hulu the day after its cable premiere, which is common practice now. Breeders co-creator and star Freeman is known for portraying Bilbo in The Hobbit trilogy and Everett K. Ross in the MCU, as well as appearing in the shows Fargo and Sherlock. Freeman can next be seen in the shows The Responder and Angelyne, and will also reprise his role as Everett K. Ross in the Marvel series Secret Invasion as well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Breeders Season 3 debuts tonight, May 9. Check out the new teaser below.

Here's the official synopsis for Breeders Season 3:

"Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood. Season 3 starts days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems - with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst..."

