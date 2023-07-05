Get ready to say goodbye to one of FX's most intriguing comedies from recent years, as a new trailer for the final season of Breeders has been released by the network. After three years of entertaining the world with their unconventional dynamics and emotional struggles, the Worsley family is back with the final chapter of their story. Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are back playing Paul and Ally, respectively, in new episodes that will directly ask the characters if they wish to stay together, or if it's finally time for them to move on from each other — only time will tell.

Added to their comeback for the final installment, Oscar Kennedy will join the cast of the series to portray Luke, while Zoë Athena will be taking over the role of Eve. The sudden change in actors can be attributed to the time jump that has taken place between the last season and the new one, with five years passing for the characters. The last time the family was seen is fairly recent for audiences, who watched the third installment conclude just last summer, but five full years of memories and character development have taken place for the Worlsey family, and it's time viewers finally caught up with what they've been doing.

When Breeders began back in 2020, Paul and Ally were introduced as a normal couple who were trying their best at raising their children in an uncertain world. They tried to explain to their children what death was after losing a relative, how their actions had consequences on other people's lives, and every other hurdle an amateur parent must go through. But in the middle of attempting to be a decent example for his children, Paul lost focus on his relationship, and he ended up with a secret he had to keep from Ally if he desired to move forward with what they had.

There's a Baby on the Way in Breeders Season 4

Moving forward a few years after they were introduced, the Worsleys are in a very different place regarding their personal lives. Paul and Ally have realized that perhaps their marriage isn't supposed to work, and the final installment will be about them figuring out what they actually want. As if marital issues weren't hard enough to deal with, everything will change for the family when Luke's girlfriend announces that she is pregnant. It remains to be seen what will happen to the peculiar family in the end, as this summer will mark the end of the road for the main characters of Breeders.

