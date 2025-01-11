Brenda Song has been an adored presence in the Hollywood scene for the majority of her life, captivating audiences with her innate charm and versatile acting abilities. She began her career in commercials, as many young actors do, before landing her very first role in the 1995 short film Requiem. However, her most notable role that year was in the sitcom Thunder Alley. Song later embarked on her iconic Disney journey, rising to stardom during her youth and teen years, before stepping into more mature and dramatic roles, proving that she is capable of tackling any genre. From comedy to drama to action, Song has consistently brought a unique charm to films and television alike, making her one of the most recognizable faces in the entertainment world.

With such an impressive and diverse career, fans tend to revisit Song’s most iconic works, including standout roles in films like Secret Obsession, and The Social Network. This list ranks Brenda Song’s best movies and TV shows, highlighting her extensive career.

10 'The Ultimate Christmas Present' (2000)

Directed by Greg Beeman

Image via Disney Channel

Unlock your childhood memories, with Brenda Song’s The Ultimate Christmas Present. This Disney Channel movie follows a young girl who stumbles upon a weather-controlling machine, leading to some unexpected chaos, as she attempts to wield the device to avoid school.

While it may be in the recesses of many Disney fans' memories, revisiting the movie brings a wave of comforting nostalgia. Disney has long been known for its iconic holiday movies, starring some of the audience's favorite celebrities, and while The Ultimate Christmas Present didn't top the charts, fans of Song often rediscover it with fondness, falling in love with the charming Disney movie all over again.

The Ultimate Christmas Present

rent

Release Date December 1, 2000 Director Greg Beeman Cast Hallee Hirsh , Spencer Breslin , Hallie Todd , Brenda Song , John Salley , Susan Ruttan , John B. Lowe , Greg Kean Runtime 85 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Hallie Einhorn , Michael Hitchock

9 'Amphibia' (2019–2022)

Created by Matt Braly

Image via Disney Channel

Amphibia starred Brenda Song as Anne, the protagonist of the story, who stumbles upon a music box that sends her to a world filled with frogs, toads, and giant insects. Anne must traverse this new world, and adjust to not only new and odd territory, but also her peculiar new friends as well.

While the show’s slow-paced first season may not be for everyone, Song’s stellar voice acting shines throughout the show. Once viewers stick it out after Amphibia’s first season, the series progresses, revealing a world of touching relationships and deep connections that captivate its viewers. The chemistry between Anne and those she connects with is one of fans’ biggest highlights of the show. Song’s performance adds an undeniable charm to the series, producing a great animated show to watch.

Amphibia

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

Release Date June 17, 2019 Creator Matt Braly Cast Bill Farmer , Amanda Leighton , Justin Felbinger , Brenda Song Seasons 3 Number of Episodes 56

8 'Dollface' (2019–2022)

Created by Jordan Weiss

Image via Hulu

The Hulu original series, Dollface, was no doubt an added treat to audiences’ watchlist. Although not Hulu’s biggest hit, the sitcom was still cherished by those who saw its potential when it first premiered in 2019. The story revolves around Jules (Kat Dennings), a woman working on rebuilding her life after she’s dumped, as she attempts to reconnect with her now estranged friends.

Song stars as Madison, one of Jules’ best friends. The actress once again stretches her comedic muscles for this role. Though Jules spends a lot of her time with wonders on her mind, the show still gives her best friends an ample amount of screen time, allowing Song to portray the career-oriented character, Madison, well.

Dollface

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

Release Date November 15, 2019 Cast Kat Dennings Esther Povitsky , Brenda Song , Shay Mitchell Seasons 2

7 'Phil of the Future' (2004-2006)

Created by Douglas Tuber & Tim Maile

Image via Disney Channel

Phil Of The Future is just one of the many memorable Disney shows Song was a part of in her early career. The show follows Phil, a teen from the distant future, as he tries to navigate his life as a teen stuck in the past. Along the way, Phil finds friendship with the "retro" kids, and one of them happens to be Song’s character, Tia, best friend of Keely (Aly Michalka), Phil’s closest friend.

Although Song’s role isn't a huge one, she still made the most of her time on screen, playing the quirky teen. By the second season of Phil Of The Future, Song had moved on to her iconic role as London Tipton in Disney Channel's hit series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Her stint in Phil Of The Future continues to be a cherished memory for Disney fans and a stepping stone in her journey to stardom.

Phil of the Future

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

Release Date June 18, 2004 Cast Raviv Ullman , Amy Bruckner , Craig Anton , Lise Simms , aly michalka , J.P. Manoux , Kay Panabaker , Brandon Mychal Smith , Brenda Song , Michael Mitchell , Spencer Locke Evan Peters , Joel Brooks , Rory Thost , Carlie Westerman , Suzanne Krull , Yeardley Smith , Richard Tillman , Cathy Cahn , Juliet Holland-Rose , Brittney Powell Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Tim Maile , Douglas Tuber

6 'Get A Clue' (2002)

Directed by Maggie Greenwald

Image via Disney Channel

Get a Clue is definitely one of those movies adults remember watching as a child with excitement and fondness. The childhood classic starred Lindsay Lohan as Lexy Gold, as the film centers around a group of students-turned-detectives who are trying their hands at solving the mystery of their teacher’s abrupt disappearance. Song plays Jenn, one of Lexy’s best friends who adds a flair of hilarity to the group of teens.

This Disney Channel original movie is another nostalgic gem, with Song’s contribution adding a more cheerful tone. Song’s chemistry with the rest of the Get A Clue cast is a joy to watch, proving her ability to seamlessly fit into a role even in the early years of her career.