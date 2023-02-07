The past few months have seen audiences welcome back beloved actor Brendan Fraser in a big way. Though Fraser never technically went anywhere, working fairly consistently over the years, it was his starring turn in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale that launched Fraser back into the public eye, launching what has since been dubbed the "Brenaissance." Now A24 is getting in on the fun with the launch of the February issue of their zine, which is devoted entirely to Fraser, and features an introduction by Aranofsky, which Collider is excited to exclusively share today.

While the zine as a whole is a celebration of Fraser's work — from stills of some of his most popular films including George of the Jungle and the first two Mummy movies, to fan art, and social media posts celebrating the actor — Aronofsky's introduction is focused, naturally, on their collaboration on his 2022 film The Whale, and specifically the difficulty Aronofsky had in finding the right man to play Charlie.

In his introduction, Aronofsky mentions how the difficulty he had in finding Charlie caused the film as a whole to come to a stop for nearly a decade. That is, until he got inspiration from the most unlikely of scenarios: a YouTube rabbit hole:

I’m watching a trailer for a small Brazilian film. There’s Brendan Fraser. A bit older now, a little grey around the edges. But his eyes are the same. Impossibly blue, and imbued with a warmth so deep it feels tactile. Something clicks. I found him. Casting Brendan was not a calculated decision. We weren't thinking about underdog stories or magazine covers. He was purely the right actor for the role. He embodied everything I saw in Charlie: deep empathy, gentle humor, and a searing emotional intelligence.

What Is The Whale About?

The Whale follows a morbidly obese man named Charlie (played by Fraser), who wants more than anything to reconnect with his teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). The film played the festival circuit, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the Austin Film Festival, but it was the film's premiere at the Venice International Film Festival that caught the attention of audiences around the world. Following the screening of the film, the audience present in the theater showered Fraser with praise, resulting in a standing ovation that lasted several minutes. His performance went on to be recognized by countless critics associations and other film organizations, even netting Fraser an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, the results of which will be determined this March.

A24's Zine hits their online store today, and AAA24 members get zines for free. You can check out a sneak peek at the pages, including Aranofsky's full introduction, below:

