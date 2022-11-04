Unless you’ve been living under a rock these past few months, chances are you will have seen the heart-warming vision of Brendan Fraser getting emotional amid a standing ovation for The Whale at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. The clip went viral as fans of the 90s star the world over celebrated the comeback of the beloved actor who, through family comedies, action-blockbusters, and fantasy adventures, came to mean so much to so many.

However, Fraser isn’t the first actor to experience the full extent of Hollywood’s ups and downs and come out on top. Some actors, like Fraser, found themselves on the wrong end of bad luck. Others had all too well documented personal battles which saw them fade from the limelight, while some just simply fell victim to the ruthless nature of the film industry. One thing they all have in common though is they knew how to make a comeback, and fans have been enjoying their career revivals ever since.

Brendan Fraser

Social media’s reaction to the now famous video of Brendan Fraser at the Venice Film Festival proved the actor’s stardom of the 1990s and 2000s had not been forgotten. With The Mummy trilogy among his most well-known work, Fraser seemed to suddenly vanish not long after the third installment's release in 2008.

Stricken by a series of health issues, the death of his mother, and a divorce, Fraser put his acting career on hold during a stuggle with depression. What few roles he did get throughout the 2010s didn’t amount to much but all that looks to have changed and fans couldn’t be happier for him. He’s touted as a genuine chance to earn an Oscar nomination for his performance in The Whale and is set to appear in Killers of the Flower Moonnext year. All we can say is long live the "Brenaissance".

Neil Patrick Harris

While he may now be best known as Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother, Neil Patrick Harris started his career as the titular character in Doogie Howser M.D. Running from 1989-1993, the sitcom followed the child genius as he handled typical teenage problems while working as a licensed physician.

Beyond a few minor television appearances, Harris all but disappeared from our screens and was believed to be another one-hit wonder. But then he re-ignited his image with a delightfully extreme portrayal of himself in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castlebefore immortalizing himself in television history with the legen- wait for it -dary performance as Barney Stinson.

Drew Barrymore

With her first major appearance as Gertie in E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial when she was just seven years old, Drew Barrymore fast become one of the biggest child stars of the 80s. Sadly, like many famous child actors, drug addiction and hard partying soon began to plague her, becoming a popular subject in the media and seeing her placed in rehab at the age of 13.

Unlike many child actors though, Barrymore made a seamless transition to adult roles as she re-established her image with a string of acclaimed performances through the 1990s before re-affirming herself as a box office draw card in the late 90s and early 2000s with films like The Wedding Singer, Never Been Kissed, and Charlie's Angels. She has remained a big figure in Hollywood ever since.

Marlon Brando

Given he’s one of the most renowned figures in cinematic history, it seems unthinkable that there was a period when Marlon Brando was nearly forgotten. After bursting onto the scene with his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire in 1951, the actor became one of the biggest stars of the decade with leading performances in On the Waterfront, The Wild One, and Julius Caesar.

But his career stalled in the 60s as he became disillusioned with Hollywood and uncharacteristically signed a long-term contract with Universal Studios which produced five box office flops. It had been well over 10 years since his last success when he made his iconic comeback as Vito Corleone in The Godfatherin 1972.

Matthew McConaughey

Following a breakout performance in Dazed and Confused, Matthew McConaughey spent much of the 90s establishing himself as versatile actor with roles in a wide range of genres. By the time the 2000s rolled around though, he had been typecast as the love interest in fluffy romantic-comedies and receded from the A-list tag he appeared destined for.

In the early 2010s however, he made a decisive shift back to more dramatic material, appearing in The Lincoln Lawyer, Killer Joe, and Mud before he finally struck gold with an Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Cluband his Emmy-winning display in True Detective. While he's featured in some flops since, he's still consistently appeared in acclaimed triumphs such as Interstellarand The Gentlemen.

Joaquin Phoenix

Following in his older brother’s footsteps, Joaquin Phoenix became a successful child actor in his early teenage years. Sadly, his career decline is a tragic story tied to his brother’s death in 1993 and the ensuing media hysteria which he and his family moved to Costa Rica to get away from.

He made his return to acting in 1995’s To Die For, and appeared in an interesting range of movies through the late 90s before landing his star-making role in Gladiator in 2000, for which he earned his first Oscar nomination. He has since become one of the most esteemed actors in Hollywood, earning a further three Oscar nominations and winning his first for his performance in Joker.

Winona Ryder

After rising to fame in the late 80s, Winona Ryder dominated the 90s as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, appearing in everything from Tim Burton’s quirky gothic tales to horror blockbusters, hard-hitting dramas, and romantic epics. Yet, her career was nearly obliterated following a highly publicized shoplifting scandal in 2001.

Ryder took a hiatus not long after, waiting until 2006 to return to the screen via independent films The Darwin Awardsand A Scanner Darkly. While she excelled in supporting roles in such films as Star Trekand Black Swan, it wasn't until 2016 that she re-entered mainstream consciousness, starring in the first season of Stranger Thingswhich has gone on to become a hit series.

Michael Keaton

From Batman to Beetlejuice, Michael Keaton was one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable stars through the 80s and 90s, but his box office luck dried up around the turn of the century. Beyond voicing supporting characters in animated films Cars and Toy Story 3, Keaton struggled to find successful projects for well over a decade before finally striking gold with a beautifully self-aware performance in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

The Oscar-winning dramedy sparked a comeback for Keaton who appeared in Spotlight – another Best Picture winner – in 2016. He’s been able to achieve both box office success and critical acclaim since his comeback, with notable appearances in Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Founder, and the Oscar-nominated drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.

John Travolta

With Saturday Night Fever and Grease coming out in the late 70s, John Travolta was hot property heading into the 80s but failed to capitalize on his stardom initially. He appeared in Brian de Palma’s Blow Out in 1981 which was praised by critics but failed at the box office before embarking on a string of commercial and critical failures through the decade.

To rub salt into the wound, he also declined leading roles in American Gigolo, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Splash, all of which became box office hits. It wasn’t until 1994 when Quentin Tarantino – who adored Blow Out – cast Travolta in Pulp Fictionthat the actor’s career was revived. He received an Oscar nomination for his performance and has been working steadily ever since.

Robert Downey Jr.

Today, Robert Downey Jr. is one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors, but there was a time when it looked as though his real-life ventures may have cost him his career. He emerged in the 80s as a promising talent and steadily built a career over the next decade, including earning an Oscar nomination for his performance in Chaplin.

A string of addiction problems and legal issues riddled his career from 1996 to 2001 though, costing him work and rendering him an uninsurable commodity for studios. It was Mel Gibson who helped him get his career back, landing him a role in The Singing Detectivein 2003. Downey Jr. then starred in Kiss Kiss Bang Bangand Zodiac before his comeback crescendoed in 2008, earning another Oscar nomination for Tropic Thunder and, of course, making his first appearance as Tony Stark in Marvel's Iron Man.

