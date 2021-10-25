Brendan Fraser is set to join the cast of the live-action Batgirl movie as a villain. According to Deadline, Fraser is reportedly playing the supervillain Firefly, who is a man obsessed with setting things on fire, you know, like a firefly.

Fraser is no stranger to the DC multiverse, as he's currently voicing the character Robotman/Cliff Steele on Doom Patrol. Given he only provides a voice performance and occasional in-person appearances, it shouldn't be a problem to continue that role in addition to haunting the citizens of Gotham in a major motion picture.

The film is sadly not getting the theatrical release a Fraser villain so desperately deserves, but will be released on HBO Max, like the upcoming Blue Beetle movie. Leslie Grace (In the Heights) stars as Barbara Gordon, the titular Batgirl. Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), The Flash) wrote the script to Batgirl, while Bad Boys For Life directors

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to helm the upcoming project.

RELATED: 'Batgirl' Movie Concept Art Has Barbara Gordon Looking Over Gotham City

We know next to nothing about the plot of Batgirl, but we do know a lot about the character of Firefly - if that is indeed who Fraser will be portraying. Born Garfield Lynns, Firefly started as a petty criminal after his career as a movie pyrotechnic expert suddenly ended. Of course, with that particular set of skills, Lynns decided to bring his expertise to the criminal underworld and started carrying out arson attacks throughout Gotham.

We don't know when Batgirl is coming out, but this news only makes us more excited to see it. We'll be sure to share the news when more details start emerging.

KEEP READING: 'The Batman' Has Finished Scoring, Reveals Composer Michael Giacchino

'Dune' Harvests $22 Million on Opening Weekend in China, but That's Not Enough to Gain Desert Power Dune failed to perform well in the largest movie market in the world

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email