In the wake of Brendan Fraser's turn towards more overtly dramatic work after his Oscar win for The Whale, it's important to remind people that his greatest strength as an actor is a distinct lack of shame. He refuses to condescend to the material, totally comfortable running the risk of looking like a fool for the sake of commitment to the character. It's not a coincidence that he first gained notoriety for playing cartoon characters in live-action films like Encino Man and George of the Jungle, with nary a hint of irony. Sometimes, that can be a double-edged sword, as is shown in Bedazzled, where he's stuck overplaying a deeply unlikable character in a shoddily-written film that just about skates by on charm, campiness, and chemistry.

What is 'Bedazzled' About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

To use modern jargon, Elliot (Fraser) radiates enormous incel energy, which is pretty impressive to do so before the Internet became mainstream. He goes beyond being a nerd into uncharted territories of cringe, completely dominated by social anxiety that makes all his coworkers repelled by him, practically having a "kick me" sign on his back. Elliot hits a new low when he flames out trying to talk to his office crush, Alison (Frances O'Connor), and claims he'd do anything to win her. Instantaneously, the Devil (Elizabeth Hurley) appears before him, offering seven wishes to woo Alison's heart, in exchange for his soul, which he hesitantly accepts. From there, things devolve into a series of glorified SNL sketches that amount to putting Brendan Fraser in silly scenarios and waiting for him to become a better man out of sheer embarrassment. It works well enough as a traditional morality tale narrative, but if you approach it as more of a collection of comedic bits, there's fun to be had.

Brendan Fraser Sells the Silly Wish Fantasies

Image Via 20th Century Fox

The thing with Elliot is that he's got a severe case of stunted emotional development, to a pathetic degree, and sees the world through childish eyes. He doesn't know a single thing about Alison, and so all his attempts to win her are insanely shallow adjustments, like becoming famous, richer, smarter, etc. The alternate realities where he gets horribly unintended wish fulfillment is the springboard for many humorous ideas, a time capsule of the pop culture zeitgeist of Y2K (there's even a Dennis Rodman reference). Some are genuinely funny, like him as a "sensitive" beta who cries about everything or an extremely tall basketball player. Others are mildly dated and lame, like him being a Mexican drug lord or a successful intellectual author who's secretly gay.

The sole reason any of these skits are funny at all is not because of the writing, but because of Fraser's goofy enthusiasm for the mini-challenge of each caricature, approaching every one as an entirely new creation. The film really whiffs on the chance to use each failed wish as a way to show different sides of who Elliot truly is, as each variation feels far too different from his default dork personality to have any true relationship. Ironically, it's when the film focuses on Elliot's dynamic with the Devil that it's at its most human, and therefore, at its funniest.

Brendan Fraser's and Elizabeth Hurley's Dynamic Saves the Film