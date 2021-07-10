They also talk about the way Ed Solomon’s script weaves in real history.

[Editor's note: The following interview contains spoilers for No Sudden Move.]

With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Brendan Fraser and Bill Duke about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. During the interview, Fraser and Duke talked about why they loved Ed Solomon’s script, the way it weaved in the many twists and turns, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie, how the film mixes in historically accurate information, and more.

If you haven't seen the trailers, No Sudden Move is about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm, Noah Jupe, Amy Seimetz, Frankie Shaw, Kieran Culkin, Ray Liotta, Julia Fox, and David Harbour.

For more on No Sudden Move you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Image via WB

RELATED: Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro on ‘No Sudden Move’ and How the Film Smuggles in Historically Accurate Information

Brendan Fraser and Bill Duke:

What might people be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie?

What did they love about Ed Solomon’s script and what are they excited for people to see?

Image via HBO Max

Share Share Tweet Email

Kieran Culkin on 'No Sudden Move', 'Succession' Season 3, and Looking Back on 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' He also reveals the unusual way they film 'Succession' and why it’s a dream for every actor that works on the series.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9318 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub