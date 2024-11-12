Brendan Fraser rose like a phoenix from the ashes in Darren Aronofsy's wonderful 2022 drama The Whale. Hidden underneath an enormous girth suit was an actor who, for various reasons, had no longer dazzled us with his charm and on-screen presence. Many forget before he became an action star in The Mummy franchise and other dramas, he got his foothold in cinema by hamming it up in 90s comedies like Encino Man, Airheads, and George of the Jungle. In the new movie Brothers, currently streaming on Prime Video, we get a refreshing look at Fraser thoroughly engaging in a film where he allows himself to cut loose with tomfoolery and laughs. It is, without a doubt, the funniest role he has taken on in thirty years. And it is because he fully embraced the insanity of a bombastic and clueless character.

What Is Brendan Fraser's Role in 'Brothers'?

Fraser plays Farful, a small-town lawman who gets caught up in the half-baked jewel heist of a whimsically dysfunctional family consisting of two brothers named Jady and Moke Munger (Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin, respectively). The Mungers have grown up worshiping their felonious mother, Cath (Glenn Close), who has been in and out of prison their whole lives trying to elude the local police. So, Farful is very familiar with the Munger boys, particularly the diminutive Jady, who he enlists by arranging for an early release from prison in exchange for helping locate and hand over the rest of the valuable rubies. All he wants to do is prove that he is worthy of his powerful father's unconditional love, and he believes that solving this case will do that.

Fraser Excels By Getting Back to What We Loved About Him Early in His Career

He may have moved on from the rugged action star we once knew him as, but the undeniable energy he brings to the role of Farful is a big reason we fell in love with the actor three decades ago. Some of his funniest performances back in the day came from Fraser's willingness to launch himself into the wackiness of an absurd character. In the best way, he's out of control, and the audience knows he's a Keystone cop loving every minute of it.

The best thing that director Max Barbakow and writers Etan Cohen and Macon Blair did with Fraser in Brothers was giving him carte blanche to be as unhinged and goofy as he needed to be to bring Farful to life. He's way over the top, and there couldn't be a better, more comedic player to deliver such a role. There is a moment in the film that perfectly encapsulates who Farful is when he has the bickering brothers in the back of his squad car. After hearing it, he leans over the console, looking back at them, and, among other things, roars, "I am Justice!" His misdirected power trip makes him both believable as a police officer and someone not to be taken as a serious threat.

Fraser Has Fabulous Chemistry With Peter Dinklage in 'Brothers'

Every good comedic actor knows that generosity towards his co-stars is key to bringing out the best in both of them. Fraser and Dinklage are both top-notch actors, but as larger-than-life as Fraser is as Farful, the give-and-take between him and Dinklage makes Brothers a hilarious film. There is obvious comedy gold in the physical dichotomy of the two performers, with Fraser standing well over six feet tall and Dinklage being the best actor who happens to be a little person who ever lived.

However, the fact that they are as physically different as possible is largely forgotten as soon as the audience sees their beautiful tit-for-tat chemistry. The pairing is an unlikely home run, with the two allowing the other space to be as whimsical and out there as possible. And Josh Brolin is obviously no slouch either, providing the perfect buffer between the two, as the straight man bounces off both of their buffoonery. But it is Fraser who steals the show in a cast that also includes the great Glenn Close. The Brenaissance just keeps on rolling.

Brothers is now available to stream on Prime Video

