You want the moon? Well, Brendan Fraser will give you the moon. And by the moon, we of course mean a table read of the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life, led by Fraser himself. That's right, Fraser is leading The Ed Asner Family Center's 2022 Virtual Table Read of It's a Wonderful Life. The event will benefit the center and honor Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, and takes place on December 11, at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET.

The event is happening in partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot. This is the third year that The Ed Asner Family Center has come together to retell the classic holiday tale of It’s a Wonderful Life with a star-studded virtual table read. In addition to Fraser, this year's impressive cast will include Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, Chelsea Darnell, Ben Mankiewicz, and more. The event will be hosted by Tom Bergeron. And you can watch the table read for a minimum donation of $29.99. The event will also feature a music-filled intermission and a silent auction.

Of the event, Matt Asner, son of Ed Asner and Co-Founder of The Ed Asner Family Center said, “I am amazed and deeply grateful that this incredible group of actors have volunteered their time and talent to support The Ed Asner Family Center, a cause near and dear to my dad’s heart. He would be so very proud." He continued, "I would like to thank this year’s honorees, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, for their generous dedication and commitment to the autism community. In addition, my heartfelt thanks to Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot for partnering with us this year and helping to make this very special event a huge success."

RELATED:

Keanu Reeves Returns as John Wick in 'Ballerina' Spinoff [Exclusive]

The Ed Asner Family Center is a resource dedicated to enriching the lives of special needs individuals and their families. The Center is a nonprofit and was co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matt Asner. You can learn more about the center on their website.

The virtual table read will take place on December 11, at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET. Additionally, you will be able to watch the film in theaters nationwide on December 18 and December 21, as a part of TCM's Big Screen Classics Series. You can learn more about the screenings here.