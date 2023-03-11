Branden Fraser and Marcel, the Shell are having quite the moment. While Fraser is nominated by the Oscar Academy in the Best Actor category for his heart-wrenching performance in The Whale, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is nominated for Best Animated Feature. Both Marcel and Fraser have been highly appreciated by their peers and fans for their out-of-the-box characterization as well as for melting people’s hearts. A24 recently released excerpts from Marcel's pre-Oscars Zoom with his fellow first-time nominee Fraser.

In the cutest conversation ever, Marcel, voiced by Jenny Slate, tells Fraser, “Woah! You really made me cry my eye out, and I just cried my darn eye out. My heart, my heart really felt like it really hurt but it also felt like I can really feel it. That’s like the thing you hope, when you go to see a movie, that the actor makes you remember that your heart is there.” As Fraser listens to the shell, he revealed, “When I watched your movie, it made me think about how important it is to know who your friends are and how important it is to have a home. I think that’s something we all can agree on.” Marcel notes of their performances, “The difference is you have to memorize so many lines, and mostly I was like randomly talking.”

'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' and 'The Whale's Journey to the Oscars

In Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Fraser plays a morbidly obese and reclusive English professor who is at severe risk of congestive heart failure. In his last few days, he tries to reach out to make amends with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie, played by Sadie Sink, in a bid to know he at least did one thing right with his life. Fraser’s heart-wrenching performance moved fans and critics alike to tears. The film has been dubbed his comeback and started a ‘Brenaissance’ among fans. Fraser also had a great film festival runs often responding to standing ovations with tearful eyes. For the role, he has won Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Actor, Satellite Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award, among many more.

Image via A24

RELATED: All 54 Nominees at the 2023 Oscars, Ranked

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, on the other hand, is based on a series of shorts of the same name written by Slate and Dean Fleischer Camp and has also been a critical darling this season. The live-action/stop-motion animated comedy-drama also marks Camp's directorial debut. It is a heartwarming story that sees Marcel dealing with millions of passionate fans as he hopes to reunite with his long-lost family. The movie has gathered many accolades this season and an Oscar win will only add to its long list of accomplishments.

The Oscar ceremony will air on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. EST. You can check out the clip below: